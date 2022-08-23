Gary Busey denies sexual assault claims after New Jersey police file criminal charges: 'None of that happened'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gary Busey denied sexual assault accusations filed against him in New Jersey, while filling up his tank at a gas station in Malibu, California.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, in addition to one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, which occurred at a hotel in the Cherry Hill area following an appearance at the annual Monster Mania Convention on Aug. 12-14.

When asked "what happened at the event" and if Busey had "any regrets" about the situation, the "Point Break" actor replied, "No, I don’t carry any regrets with me ever. None of that happened."

Busey went on to describe the encounter as he pumped gas along Pacific Coast Highway in Point Dume.

He said there was "a partner and a camera lady, and me and two girls were the only ones in there."

Fox News Digital contacted the Cherry Hill Police Department and Gary Busey's representatives for comment.

Busey claimed the entire encounter "took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not."

When asked again if the story "is not true," Busey said, "Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all false."

He was adamant in saying, "There’s no accusations."

The "Buddy Holly Story" star was also asked if there was any chance he had possibly been inappropriate and was just unaware of his actions, to which he replied, "No, not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there."

Busey was on hand at the convention dedicated to horror films and fans, which was hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill earlier this month when police responded to the location for "the report of a sex offense."

In a press release shared by the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey was charged on Aug. 19 with a total of four counts, including one count of harassment.

Similarly, Monster-Mania posted a release to Facebook Saturday stating the convention was "assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest."

"Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report," the post stated.

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values. Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible."

Representatives for the Monster-Mania Convention confirmed to Fox News Digital they will continue to assist officials.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.