'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt denies LAPD allegation he had ‘sexual communication’ with minor: ‘Untrue’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Game of Thrones" actor Joseph Gatt vehemently denied allegations he engaged in "online sexually explicit communication" with a minor, calling the claims by Los Angeles Police Department detectives "horrifying."

"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless," Gatt wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. "I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.

"Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."

'GAME OF THRONES' ACTOR JOSEPH GATT ARRESTED FOR CONTACT WITH A MINOR FOR SEXUAL OFFENSE

The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Gatt after reportedly receiving a tip.

The "Dumbo" actor was arrested last week and was taken into custody April 6, inmate information obtained by Fox News Digital revealed.

EZRA MILLER’S PROJECTS IN JEOPARDY FOLLOWING ARREST: REPORTS

Authorities executed a search warrant at Gatt's home in Los Angeles before he was arrested.

Gatt also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest stemming from a similar incident involving a minor victim, police relayed to Fox News Digital. He was arrested for contact with a minor for a sexual offense.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Police are now "seeking to identify any additional victims" following Gatt's arrest.