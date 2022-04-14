'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt denies LAPD allegation he had ‘sexual communication’ with minor: ‘Untrue’
Authorities executed a search warrant at the "Game of Thrones' actor's home in Los Angeles before he was arrested
"Game of Thrones" actor Joseph Gatt vehemently denied allegations he engaged in "online sexually explicit communication" with a minor, calling the claims by Los Angeles Police Department detectives "horrifying."
"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless," Gatt wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. "I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.
"Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."
The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Gatt after reportedly receiving a tip.
The "Dumbo" actor was arrested last week and was taken into custody April 6, inmate information obtained by Fox News Digital revealed.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Gatt's home in Los Angeles before he was arrested.
Gatt also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest stemming from a similar incident involving a minor victim, police relayed to Fox News Digital. He was arrested for contact with a minor for a sexual offense.
Police are now "seeking to identify any additional victims" following Gatt's arrest.