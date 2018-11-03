'Game of Thrones' stars and HBO slam Trump for tweet promoting Iran sanctions

President Donald Trump has landed himself in hot water with "Game of Thrones" cast after sharing a "GOT" inspired meme advocating for Iran sanctions.

On Friday afternoon, the president shared a photo on his official Twitter account featuring himself Photoshopped into a meme inspired by the HBO series, which read "Sanctions are coming. November 5." The meme was meant to be a play on the famous "GOT" promotional phrase, "Winter is coming."

But some of the HBO cast members, as well as the author of the books the series was based on, weren't fans of the joke.

"GOT" star Maisie Williams, who is known on the show for her role as Arya Stark, retweeted the image and said: "Not today."

Co-star, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, commented on Trump's tweet with a simple, "Ew."

HBO poked fun at the president tweeting a response to his image and said, "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" The tweet refered to the language spoken by the tribe of nomadic warriors on the series.

The network further slammed Trump in a statement to CNN saying that they would rather the president not associate himself with their award-winning series.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," they said.

Even George R.R. Martin, whose "A Song of Ice and Fire" series served as the inspiration for the popular HBO show, tweeted a message in response to Trump's post and said: "Fear cuts deeper than swords." The uthor also took the time to encourage people to vote in the midterm elections, adding: "Vote. Tuesday the 6th." Martin shared the image on his official Twitter account and tagged the president.

But this isn't the first time Martin has spoken out against Trump.

In an October interview with the New York Times, the 70-year-old compared the real-estate mogul to the show's tyrannical teenage character, King Joffrey, and said, "They have the same amount of emotional maturity."

Late-night host Samantha Bee also chimed in and agreed with Martin. The "Full Frontal" star retweeted Trump's image with a comment that read, "Joffrey grew up."