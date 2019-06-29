'Game of Thrones' stars cringe over first season footage at reunion special

The Stark kids are getting the opportunity to look back and cringe at their first season working the hit-mega series "Game of Thrones."

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) sit down with host Conan O’Brien for the HBO's show reunion special, which drops on December 3.

It will come out alongside the Blu-ray collection, "Game of Thrones: The Complete Series."

“We’ve watched all of you grow as actors, and also just grow,” O'Brien tells the actors who worked on the show for over a decade.

In the preview clip, fans get to see the cast as the film the first season all the way through until the last one which ended in May 2019. They will also get to see confessional moments from the actors and behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew on various sets.

“'Game of Thrones' has been such an education for me,” Wright, now 20, says in the sneak peek.

Meanwhile, Williams, 22, couldn't help but cringe at her teenage self. “It’s so embarrassing!” she cries out, trying to hide her face behind her hands, as did Turner, 23.

Harington, 32, also seemed to feel the same way as he watched himself say, “This is my first filming of anything. I have loved getting into costume, just pretending to be in this world.”

"Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection" will be available on Blu-ray December 3.