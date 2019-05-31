Isaac Hempstead Wright says Bran's ending on 'Game of Thrones' was George R.R. Martin's idea

Love it or hate it, the finale of "Game of Thrones" had millions of people talking.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”]

The final episode of the HBO mega-hit series featured many surprising moments but one of the biggest being who ended up sitting on the Iron Throne and ruling over Westeros.

After a great many deaths and imprisonments and banishments, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven, was chosen as the next king and dubbed Bran the Broken.

Fans and critics alike didn't all agree on Bran's ascent into power but according to the actor himself, the choice was made by the creator of the book series, George R.R. Martin.

“[Show ceators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king,” Wright admitted in an interview in HBO’s "Making of Game of Thrones."

“So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up," he added.

The revered author still has two more books -- “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring" -- he's writing and has implied the TV show and the books will probably end differently. According to Martin, "How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

“I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them," he continued.

Aware of the criticism of the last few episodes, Martin said to his followers, “How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet.”