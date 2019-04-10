'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says no one has guessed show's ending

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” has said the show ends perfectly, but he hasn’t seen anyone guess it completely correctly.

Coster-Waldau appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night to discuss the ending of the hit series.

“I’ve never read anyone who got the whole thing,” he told the late night host. “And when I read it the first time, I was blown away.”

“I wrote Dan and David, the two creators, and I was like, ‘I really don’t know how you did it, but I can’t imagine a better way of ending the show,’” he added.

Though the 48-year-old Danish actor has been sworn to secrecy about the highly anticipated ending, Kimmel tried to gauge his reactions to some guesses.

However, as Kimmel ran through some of the theories, Coster-Waldau kept a neutral, if not occasionally confused, face.

To the first theory, that Jaime will kill his sister Cersei, Coster-Waldau responded: “That’s a theory,” adding: “It makes sense, though, if you think about it.”

Another theory suggested that Arya Stark would kill Cersei using Jaime’s face. Coster-Waldau reacted with appreciation. “That would be cool, wouldn’t it?” he said, smiling.

When Kimmel read the prediction that Jon Snow would become the Night King, Coster-Waldau just asked “How?”

As the list of theories went on, he continued to stay non-committal with a simple “yeah” or “okay.”

Coster-Waldau then referenced a theory he thought would come true -- which ended up being a joke about the Leeds United soccer team.

“There’s also this thing about a guy called Bielsa, which is a guy who comes and magically transforms this world for the good.”

Though Kimmel fell for the joke, Coster-Waldau eventually admitted it was a reference to Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of Leeds United.