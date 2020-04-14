'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju reveals he's fully recovered from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju revealed that he and his wife are fully recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus weeks ago.

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor shared the good news on his Instagram Monday where he penned a lengthy note along with a picture of himself and his wife, Gry Molvær, on a hike near the water. In the photo, the couple is all smiles now that they’re finally done with the recovery process as well as their quarantine.

“We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” the actor shared in the caption. “After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.”

Hivju made sure to note that, although he had to recover from the coronavirus, he was not hit nearly as hard as some other people in other parts of the world.

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19,” he added. “We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus.”

The star, known for playing the gruff, battle-hardened Tormund Giantsbane on the hit HBO drama, ended his note with a message of gratitude and a PSA to fans to stay safe during this difficult time.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time,” he concluded. “Lots of love from us.”

On March 16, the actor posted a different photo of him and his wife to Instagram to announce to fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," he wrote at the time.

“My familiy [sic] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he continued. "There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters [1.6 yards] distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

At the time, the star joined the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus, which continues to cause devastation to both the U.S. and the entire world.

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,930,780 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 120,450 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 582,590 illnesses and at least 23,649 deaths.