Emilia Clarke
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke is fierce in red at Time's 100

Emilia Clarke's 'Game of Thrones' co-star Jason Momoa revealed that he was scared he'd lose his friend and admires her bravery for revealing she suffered from life-threatening brain aneurysms.

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke traded in her battle gear for a red dress at the 2019 Time's 100 Gala in New York City.

Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, didn't look like her silver-haired character when she stepped out on the red carpet in a red gown with a sheer bodice.

Emilia Clarke attends the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York.

For the past eight years, Clarke has received rave reviews for her portrayal of the Mother of Dragons on "Game of Thrones," which earned her a spot on Time's 100 most influential list this year.

Characterized by her bone-white hair and brash confidence in the show, Clarke demonstrated an impeccable amount of character development over the course of the series. Clarke’s portrayal of Targaryen has earned her several award nominations, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

This photo released by HBO shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow, left, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones."

On Clarke, Emma Thompson stated, “First impressions can mislead. The intimacy of a nine-week shoot will reveal all. Especially one that starts—starts, mind you—at 2 a.m. What was revealed was a woman of mickle might, whose instincts, whetted by years of hard work in environments that were not always safe or healthy, are as finely honed as any I’ve encountered.”