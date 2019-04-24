'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke is fierce in red at Time's 100

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke traded in her battle gear for a red dress at the 2019 Time's 100 Gala in New York City.

Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, didn't look like her silver-haired character when she stepped out on the red carpet in a red gown with a sheer bodice.

For the past eight years, Clarke has received rave reviews for her portrayal of the Mother of Dragons on "Game of Thrones," which earned her a spot on Time's 100 most influential list this year.

Characterized by her bone-white hair and brash confidence in the show, Clarke demonstrated an impeccable amount of character development over the course of the series. Clarke’s portrayal of Targaryen has earned her several award nominations, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

On Clarke, Emma Thompson stated, “First impressions can mislead. The intimacy of a nine-week shoot will reveal all. Especially one that starts—starts, mind you—at 2 a.m. What was revealed was a woman of mickle might, whose instincts, whetted by years of hard work in environments that were not always safe or healthy, are as finely honed as any I’ve encountered.”