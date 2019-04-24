‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams responds to viewers calling sex scene ‘uncomfortable’

Maisie Williams reminded viewers her shocking “Game of Thrones” sex scene in Sunday night’s episode was uncomfortable for everyone, including her family.

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM "GAME OF THRONES"]

The 22-year-old actress took to Twitter to address those criticizing Arya Stark and Gendry’s sex scene that played out in Episode 8, Season 2.

“if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too [ahaha kill me ehehe],” Williams tweeted Tuesday.

In Sunday night’s episode, 18-year-old Arya Stark lost her virginity to Gendry, who is the bastard son of late King Robert Baratheon. Arya’s decision came just hours before the epic battle against the White Walkers was set to take place.

“We’re going to die soon. I’d like to know what it’s like before that happens,” Arya told Gendry, played by 31-year-old Joe Dempsie, in reference to having sex.

The scene came as a shock to many fans despite spending years rooting for a possible romance between the former travel partners. Several people searched for Williams’ age to make sure the moment “didn’t break the law.” The actress’ name ended up being the second most searched item on Google.

“Running to google to check Maisie Williams’ age to make sure I didn’t break the law by having my eyes open,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Google: Maisie Williams’ age; 22 #GameOfThrones,” another person tweeted.

Another person wrote, “google searches for "maisie williams age" hit a new high right after the arya/gendry scene.... yall are going to JAIL”

Williams, who was 11 when she first joined the show, also told Entertainment Weekly she initially thought the scene was a prank before showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed it was really happening. She added that it sank in she was going to be doing her first sex scene by the final season table read.

“I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things,” Williams said.

Dempsie also said the experience was “slightly strange” for him.

“It’s obviously slightly strange for me because I’ve known Maisie since she was 11, 12 years old,” Dempsie told Entertainment Weekly. “At the same time, I don’t want to be patronizing toward Maisie — she’s a 20-year-old woman. So we just had a lot of fun with it.”