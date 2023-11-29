Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin says key to child star success is parents who aren't fame-hungry

Sweetin played Candace Cameron Bure's younger sister 'Stephanie Tanner' on the American sitcom

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
'Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin: Bob Saget is ‘greatly missed’ Video

'Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin: Bob Saget is ‘greatly missed’

‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin tells Fox News Digital that Bob Saget was always so good at making everyone feel ‘loved.’

The lives of many child stars are often filled with misfortune and hardship.

Jodie Sweetin is speaking from experience when she says she's identified a consistent factor among child stars who have seen success. 

"When you see the kids that grew up in this business that turned out to be fairly normal, well-rounded people, they all have really normal parents, who didn’t want to be in the business themselves," she told TODAY.com.

‘FULLER HOUSE’ STAR JODIE SWEETIN ON GETTING SOBER: 'MY STRUGGLE WAS SO BAD I WASN'T GETTING OUT OF BED'

Jodie Sweetin in a green dress poses for a picture on a beach cabana inset a photo of young Jodie Sweetin as 'Stephanie Tanner' on "Full House"

Jodie Sweetin believes that child stars with a successful career have one thing in common. (Getty Images)

Sweetin, who starred as Stephanie Tanner on the beloved sitcom "Full House" for eight seasons, from ages 5 to 13, says many parents are often projecting their own unfulfilled dreams onto their children in the industry, which causes problems. 

"They’re like, ‘I tried to be famous, but it didn’t work out, so now it’s your turn," Sweetin suggested. The actress, now 41, says people have even confided in her, admitting, "I had a kid because I wanted them to be famous."

Sweetin says her own parents, Sam and Janice, were not fame-hungry. 

Bob Saget sits down and looks at Jodie Sweetin on the set of "Full House" in character as Danny and Stephanie Tanner

Jodie Sweetin with Bob Saget on the set of "Full House." (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Sweetin saw great success, but ultimately still struggled. Her battle with addiction has been highly documented in the media. She is now sober and a certified drug and alcohol counselor.

The actress, who reprized her role as Candace Cameron Bure's little sister on the Netflix spinoff "Fuller House," says she worries about child stars of this era.

Jodie Sweetin as a young Stephanie Tanner with tight curls and overalls split Jodie Sweetin as a tween Stephanie Tanner with a scrunchie in her hair split Jodie Sweetin in a plaid shirt as a teen Stephanie Tanner

Jodie Sweetin starred as Stephanie, the middle of the three Tanner girls, on "Full House" for eight seasons. (Getty Images)

"I can’t imagine being one of those kids on a big network show that gets all of the attention and all of the criticism. And people are worrying about who you’re dating, and what you look like," Sweetin said. 

"When I was 9, I had teeth coming out of every direction," she added. "I was very self-conscious of it at the time, and if that had been the thing that was getting made fun of online? That would have destroyed me."

