ENTERTAINMENT

'Friends' star David Schwimmer calls out skeptics of Hamas sexual assaults: 'Where is their outrage?'

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on "Friends," said skeptics of Hamas' crimes have an 'unconscious bias'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Israel recovers bodies of five hostages kidnapped by Hamas, IDF says Video

Israel recovers bodies of five hostages kidnapped by Hamas, IDF says

The IDF said the bodies were found after a "centralized intelligence effort."

"Friends" co-star David Schwimmer wrote a blistering critique aimed at activists who ignore or question Hamas terrorists' sex crimes towards Israelis on Oct. 7.

Schwimmer, who is Jewish, wrote on Instagram Friday that he has been an advocate against sexual violence for nearly 30 years.

Referencing the New York Times' recent investigation of sexual assaults at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, Schwimmer emphasized the importance of believing survivors.

"There are incredible organizations and individuals that I count as allies in this work," he wrote. "Who for years have stood up and fought for survivors of rape and sexual assault, demanding justice — many of whom are survivors themselves. And yet…"

ISRAEL'S MOST WANTED: ‘BUTCHER OF KHAN YOUNIS,’ OTHER HAMAS TERRORISTS NOW IN IDF'S SIGHTS

David Schwimmer

Actor David Schwimmer (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky/File)

"Why do so many REFUSE TO BELIEVE — despite all the evidence on camera and in testimony — the women, children and men brutally assaulted by terrorists on Oct. 7th?" he continued.

The "Band of Brothers" actor argued that many advocates for sexual assault survivors will "fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they’re Jews."

"For many of them, denying it even happened is a convenient way of avoiding compassion and personal responsibility," he wrote. "Perhaps this article will finally make them realize they got it wrong, and come to terms with their unconscious bias."

ISRAEL'S HUNT FOR HAMAS TERROR GROUP LEADER YAHYA SINWAR: ‘DEAD MAN WALKING’

A chair in an Israeli home

A destroyed home is riddled with bullets, following the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel.  (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/File)

"Because — as they know better than most — their refusal to believe the survivors has RE-TRAUMATIZED them, as well as their families, friends, and those of us who did believe them," Schwimmer added.

The Instagram post was not the actor's first time commenting on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Earlier in December, Schwimmer called university presidents who failed to condemn antisemitism during hearings "morally bankrupt."

Actor David Schwimmer recently took to Instagram to criticize people who refuse to question Hamas' barbaric actions on Oct. 7.

"Incapable of answering even the most direct ‘yes' or ‘no’ questions, watch them duck and smirk at the unbridled anti-Semitism [sic] and calls for genocide on their campuses," Schwimmer said. "Where is the outrage among students, faculty and alumni demanding their resignations, an official apology and enforcement of the codes of conduct?" 

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

