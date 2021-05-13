'Friends: The Reunion' drops teaser trailer, sets premiere date on HBO Max

The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion has dropped.

The special featuring the "Friends" castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer is set to air Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

The actors filmed the reunion at Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. HBO Max described the event as "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."

The reunion will also feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

"Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane are producing as well as the six cast members. Ben Winston is directing.

The Emmy-winning series originally ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

This special marks the first time all six core cast members will be on the same stage together since the show ended.

The reunion was originally supposed to debut in 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.