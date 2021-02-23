Jennifer Aniston's strange vocal habit on 'Friends' exposed by TikTok user

Jennifer Aniston apparently has a vocal habit that is throwing "Friends" fans into hysterics.

The 52-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green in the series from 1994 to 2004, was called out for making a throat-clearing sound before starting to speak whenever she had a line.

An eagle-eyed TikTok user, called cts.trphe, made the observation in response to a question: "What is a trope in the media that once you see it, you can’t unsee it?"

"So technically this isn’t a trope but what I’m about to say is going to ruin your life, especially if you are a big fan of the show Friends," the user explained.

He added, "Jennifer Aniston has this vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any show that she’s in."

"It’s very specific and it’s very hard to unsee once you notice it," cts.trphe said.

Aniston and her fellow "Friends" castmates are gearing up for a reunion special that will be reportedly airing in March 2021 on HBO Max.

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing tweeted in November, "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

In August, the reunion was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic after it was originally supposed to be taped in April and air in May.

Marta Kauffman, the show's co-creator, previously told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to wait to tape the special because she wanted a live audience to be able to attend.

In January, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay appeared on Rob Lowe's podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe" and revealed she shot some scenes for the highly-anticipated reunion.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something," she said.