'Friends' reunion special fans upset James Corden will host portion of HBO Max special

"Friends" fans were treated to the first full-length trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming reunion special, but the experience was marred for some by the inclusion of late-night host James Corden.

The trailer featured the entire cast of the beloved 1990s sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, reuniting for the first time since the show ended in 2004. While the reunion promises many segments in which the cast can reminisce, the trailer showed a live panel discussion that appears to be moderated by "The Late Late Show" host.

Corden’s voice can be heard asking the cast some questions about the show and he’s seen briefly in the trailer as well. It was enough to cause "Friends" fans to share their alleged displeasure with British chat show host's participation on Twitter.

Some social media users noted that there are a myriad of popular stars who appeared on "Friends" over the years who could have been brought in to host while others simply lamented that Corden was the selection at all.

"it should have been paul rudd and christina applegate on the guest starring friends reunion but we got bieber & james corden," one user wrote.

"james corden adding the friends reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence," another wrote.

"Don’t get me wrong I’ve been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I’d have told them not to bother," another wrote.

"Finds out there's a Friends Reunion: 'I'll be there for you!'" one fan joked quoting the show's theme song. "Finds out James Corden is the host, with Justin Bieber performing: 'I won't be there for you!'"

While selecting Corden as a host of the show may seem odd to many given that he appears as part of CBS’s late-night lineup and "Friends" is synonymous with NBC, there may be a very simple explanation as to why he was tapped to perform some hosting duties during the special.

"Friends: The Reunion," which is set to drop on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service on May 27, is produced in part by Fulwell 73, the production company behind "The Late Late Show." That may explain why they turned to the Emmy and Tony-winner to host a discussion with the cast.

In addition to their chat with Corden, the "Friends" reunion promises to take the cast back to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif. to tour the re-created set and discuss their time on the immensely popular series.

"Friends" premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, ending in 2004.