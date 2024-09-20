Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Matthew Perry

'Friends' creators admit Matthew Perry's death makes show's 30th anniversary 'fraught': 'A huge loss'

Perry played Chandler Bing on the sitcom 'Friends,' which debuted in 1994

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Five charged, including 2 doctors, in Matthew Perry overdose death Video

Five charged, including 2 doctors, in Matthew Perry overdose death

Fox News' Chanley Painter reports on the charges surrounding the drugs that killed the actor. Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden breaks down the strong federal case.

The popular sitcom "Friends" has been making fans laugh for three decades. 

Ahead of its 30th anniversary, the co-creators opened up about what it’s like to celebrate the major milestone following cast member Matthew Perry’s death. 

"He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like, from the reunion, that he had finally found some peace," executive producer Kevin Bright shared on "Today."

MATTHEW PERRY WAS ‘EXTREMELY POSITIVE, SOBER’ WHEN FRIEND MET HIM DAY BEFORE DEATH, SHE SAYS

The cast of "Friends" sits behind a bar and sips on milkshakes in a promo shot for the show

The "Friends" cast included, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman added, "It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught." 

Although fans, cast and crew members experienced a tragic loss after the beloved actor’s death, Perry’s legendary career will always be remembered.

"It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught." 

— Marta Kauffman

"He made us laugh every day," Bright remarked. 

Perry played Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which debuted in 1994.

Matthew Perry and cast of "Friends"

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on "Friends," which first aired in 1994. (Jon Ragel)

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner released an autopsy report stating that Perry died of "acute effects of ketamine."

In August, federal and local law enforcement officials announced that multiple arrests had been made in connection to the overdose death of Perry.

MATTHEW PERRY'S CAUSE OF DEATH LISTED AS 'ACUTE EFFECTS OF KETAMINE'

David Crane in a black suit and Marta Kauffman in a printed dress, both holding drinks, smile for the camera

David Crane and Marta Kauffman, co-creators of "Friends," have both spoken about Matthew Perry's death. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada announced five defendants, including two doctors, were arrested and charged with multiple counts.

Earlier in Perry's career, he was given an opportunity to leave "Friends" due to his addiction struggles. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Matthew Perry in a dark blue v-neck sweater soft smiles for the camera

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 from "acute effects of Ketamine." (Gregg DeGuire)

"Friends" co-creator David Crane previously said in an interview with The Times that Perry had been doing drugs at certain points during the show's run, something the late actor had been very open about. "By the time we became aware of it, we were already a family on a lot of levels," he told the outlet.

"There was a point where we said to him: ‘Do you want to stop [being in the show]?’ And he was adamantly like: ‘No, this is really important to me.’"

Perry famously admitted in 2022 that staying on the show likely saved his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Matthew LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in character on "Friends," all anxiously looking up at something

Matthew Perry previously said starring on the hit show "probably saved my life." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"The fact that I would trade it all to not have this disease is true," Perry told People magazine of the fame. "But I don't belittle how fun the experience has been on ‘Friends.' And the money was amazing. Just the creative experience of being on ‘Friends’ probably saved my life."

Perry said his cast mates, who were aware of his problem, were very supportive.

The beloved actor starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew LeBlanc and Courteney Cox on the hit sitcom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Friends" turns 30 this month, with its premiere episode airing on Sept. 22, 1994.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending