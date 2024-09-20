'Friends' creators admit Matthew Perry's death makes show's 30th anniversary 'fraught': 'A huge loss'

The popular sitcom "Friends" has been making fans laugh for three decades.

Ahead of its 30th anniversary, the co-creators opened up about what it’s like to celebrate the major milestone following cast member Matthew Perry’s death.

"He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like, from the reunion, that he had finally found some peace," executive producer Kevin Bright shared on "Today."

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman added, "It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught."

Although fans, cast and crew members experienced a tragic loss after the beloved actor’s death, Perry’s legendary career will always be remembered.

"He made us laugh every day," Bright remarked.

Perry played Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which debuted in 1994.

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner released an autopsy report stating that Perry died of "acute effects of ketamine."

In August, federal and local law enforcement officials announced that multiple arrests had been made in connection to the overdose death of Perry.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada announced five defendants, including two doctors, were arrested and charged with multiple counts.

Earlier in Perry's career, he was given an opportunity to leave "Friends" due to his addiction struggles.

"Friends" co-creator David Crane previously said in an interview with The Times that Perry had been doing drugs at certain points during the show's run, something the late actor had been very open about. "By the time we became aware of it, we were already a family on a lot of levels," he told the outlet.

"There was a point where we said to him: ‘Do you want to stop [being in the show]?’ And he was adamantly like: ‘No, this is really important to me.’"

Perry famously admitted in 2022 that staying on the show likely saved his life.

"The fact that I would trade it all to not have this disease is true," Perry told People magazine of the fame. "But I don't belittle how fun the experience has been on ‘Friends.' And the money was amazing. Just the creative experience of being on ‘Friends’ probably saved my life."

Perry said his cast mates, who were aware of his problem, were very supportive.

The beloved actor starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew LeBlanc and Courteney Cox on the hit sitcom.

"Friends" turns 30 this month, with its premiere episode airing on Sept. 22, 1994.