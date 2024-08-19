Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Matthew Perry refused to leave show during addiction struggles despite offer to quit

Five people, including two doctors, were arrested last week in connection with Perry's death

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Two doctors among those charged in Matthew Perry's death Video

Two doctors among those charged in Matthew Perry's death

Constitutional law attorney Katie Cherkasky and former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz says the doctors should be held to a higher standard as they are facing charges for providing ketamine to Matthew Perry.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

In the days following the arrest of five people in connection with Matthew Perry's 2023 death, we're learning the actor was given the ultimate out earlier in his career: an opportunity to leave his hit show "Friends" due to his addiction struggles.

Co-creator of "Friends" David Crane said in an interview with The Times that Perry had been doing drugs at certain points during the show's run, something the late actor had been very open about. He said, "By the time we became aware of it, we were already a family on a lot of levels."

"There was a point where we said to him: ‘Do you want to stop [being in the show]?’ And he was adamantly like: ‘No, this is really important to me.’"

MATTHEW PERRY DEATH PROBE REVEALS ACTOR WAS MANIPULATED BY 'LEECHES' IN HIS INNER CIRCLE

The cast of "Friends" sits behind a bar and sips on milkshakes in a promo shot for the show

"Friends" premiered in 1994 with an ensemble cast of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"There was a point where we said to him: ‘Do you want to stop [being in the show]?’ And he was adamantly like: ‘No, this is really important to me.'"

— David Crane, ‘Friends’ co-creator on Matthew Perry potentially leaving the show
Matthew LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in character on "Friends," all anxiously looking up at something

Matthew Perry and his co-stars during an episode of "Friends." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry famously admitted in 2022 that staying on the show likely saved his life.

"The fact that I would trade it all to not have this disease is true," Perry told People magazine of the fame. "But I don't belittle how fun the experience has been on ‘Friends.' And the money was amazing. Just the creative experience of being on ‘Friends’ probably saved my life."

Matthew Perry in a dark blue v-neck sweater soft smiles for the camera

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 from "acute effects of Ketamine." (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Perry said his castmates, who were aware of his problem, were very supportive.

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he remembered. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

David Crane in a black suit and Marta Kauffman in a printed dress, both holding drinks, smile for the camera

Co-creators of "Friends," David Crane and Marta Kauffman, both spoke to The Times about Matthew Perry. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The show's other creator, Marta Kauffman, told The Times how she'd like Perry to be memorialized.

"Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centers – let’s fight the disease. And the second way is to watch ‘Friends’ and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."

Matthew Perry in a grey suit and dark shirt looks off in the distance on stage

Five people were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's death on Thursday. ( Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Perry, whose storied career was sometimes muddled by his substance abuse problems, was already deceased by the time Los Angeles firefighters reached his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023. A cause of death was previously deferred for the actor, but later identified as "acute effects of Ketamine" in December 2023. 

Coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were also listed as contributing to his death.

US Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada in a blue suit speaks behind a podium with many people standing behind him.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, announced the arrests of five people in connection to Matthew Perry's death, on Aug. 15, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced in a press conference that five people, including two doctors and Perry's personal assistant, had been charged in connection with his death. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending