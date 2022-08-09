Fred Savage accused of alleged harassment and assault on 'The Wonder Years' reboot: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six women working on the set of "The Wonder Years" reboot came forward and accused Fred Savage of alleged harassment and assault. Savage was fired and barred from the production in May after an investigation into alleged "inappropriate conduct" was launched.

The women reportedly filed a complaint with Disney and human resources executives in February, claiming Savage displayed "manipulative and erratic" behavior toward women on the set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the report, the women said they "saw two very different sides of Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego."

Representatives for Savage did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

‘THE WONDER YEARS’ RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON AFTER FRED SAVAGE FIRING

The accusers filed the complaint due to "verbal harassment" and one alleged assault of a former crew member. The women "requested anonymity out of fear for potential damage to their careers."

Savage directed the first episode of the reboot, which aired in September 2021, and was gearing up for the ninth episode when he was removed from the series.

The group claimed he "could flip to the latter persona in an instant and in such moments, one says, 'His eyes would go dead.'"

He never showed the aggressive behavior to executives or while in front of actors.

"They all see his absolute perfect, best face," one accuser said, while adding Savage showed a different side to "below-the-line employees who don’t have power."

FRED SAVAGE FIRED FROM ‘WONDER YEARS’ REBOOT AFTER ‘INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT’ ALLEGATIONS

"I’ve been in the industry a long time. I’ve never seen anything quite like this, and I’ve seen a lot," another accuser said.

The women told the outlet they reported Savage to Disney's 20th Television HR out of concern for a younger crew member, as they noticed Savage had become "extremely controlling of her daily behaviors."

One accuser tried to protect the younger woman, but upon finding out, "he proceeded to verbally harass me and belittle me." She said, "When he pulled me aside multiple times when he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead," but then "he flips a switch and he’s Fred Savage."

In one encounter, a former female employee described meeting Savage and the crew at a local bar, and upon exiting a stall in the women's restroom, she was confronted by Savage.

"I started laughing, like, ‘What are you doing? This is a women’s bathroom,’" she said, before recalling his "just like, dead eyes" as he allegedly pushed her up against a wall.

FRED SAVAGE DENIES ‘VIOLENTLY’ ASSAULTING WOMAN ON ‘THE GRINDER’ SET

"He put his mouth on mine very forcefully. He went for the top of my pants. I brushed him away," she claimed before further alleging, "Then he put his mouth on mine again, grabbed my hand and pulled it on his groin area. I was pulling back. He stopped very angrily. I shoulder-checked him so I could get out."

They both returned to the group setting, and Savage quickly left with another younger female crew member but later texted her to come to his house, according to the employee. She tried to "remain neutral" and told him to have a good night but was "honestly scared of him for the first time."

Savage reportedly continued to text and call the woman, begging to meet up. At one point, she said he texted the word, "Tonight."

After going silent for a few weeks, he allegedly sent a voicemail, which the woman shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s your old friend Fred," he said. "We worked together for a while, and then we didn’t, and then I was a huge a--hole. A huge a--hole. And I’m really sorry. And I’ve kind of owed you an apology for a minute here and so, uh, the truth is I really like you and I really want to be friends, and I’m so sorry that I f---ed that up."

Ultimately, the women were disappointed in the person who projected himself as an ally toward women.

"These men in charge know what the public is looking for and they know what words to use," one accuser said. "We all felt supported by Fred. We truly thought he supported women. He told us he supported women. But this kind of support isn’t real."

In a statement to the outlet, Savage said he would "work to address any behavior that has negatively affected anyone."

"Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment. It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals," he said.

"While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person."

In 1993, a costume designer, Monique Long, filed a lawsuit in L.A. alleging she was unable to do her job because Savage, then 16, reportedly made sexual remarks, propositioned her for an affair and requested to hold her hand. She was eventually fired from the show and the case was dropped following an undisclosed out-of-court settlement.

His on-screen mom, Alley Mills, claimed the show was not picked up for a seventh season at the time due to the ongoing harassment allegations against him and costar Jason Hervey, then 20.

"When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not ‘The Wonder Years’ was going to be renewed. And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth," she said in 2018.

"The Wonder Years" reboot premiered on ABC in September 2021 and was picked up for a second season in May. Savage first starred as Kevin Arnold on the original, coming-of-age series, which debuted in 1988, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time.