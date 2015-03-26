Fox411 Country: Kenny Chesney hits number one, Billy Ray goes to Broadway

This week’s Fox 411 Country Round-up starts on a country music meets Broadway story as Billy Ray Cyrus gets ready to make his debut on the Great White Way! It’s been announced he’ll be joining the cast of “Chicago” starting on November 5th for a 7 week run. He’ll be taking on the role of Billy Flynn in the production.

George Jones is set to get back out on the touring stage after having to cancel recent show dates following a hospitalization for an upper respiratory infection. According to his official website, Jones is set to resume his tour in Trumansburg, NY on July 19th.

Carrie Underwood marks another career first as she’s set to appear for the first time in the CMA Songwriters Series, which returns to Boston July 31st. In the meantime, Underwood has been busy bringing the tunes of her latest album “Blown Away” to her international fans. She performed her first ever U.K. concert and entertained a sold-out crowd at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Her trip also includes several stops in Australia.

Kenny Chesney is making news with his latest collection “Welcome to the Fishbowl” as it debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. This is Chesney’s 11th consecutive album to debut at #1. He also nabbed the #2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Hank Williams Jr is getting ready to release his latest batch of songs which he titled “Old School, New Rules.” The album is due out July 10th and for now he’s giving folks a taste of what’s in store with a new music video for the single “That Ain’t Good” which we have in the Fox 411 Country Round-up.

We also have… Easton Corbin!

The Country singer stopped by Fox 411 Country to talk about what’s in store on his highly-anticipated sophomore release “All Over the Road.”

Corbin enjoyed success with his debut album, it earned him the title of the first country male artist in 17 years to have his first two consecutive singles reach No. 1 thanks to “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” That could put the pressure on for album #2. As Corbin shares with Fox 411 Country, “Not only are you competing against everybody out there, you’re competing against yourself”, plus he says, “it’s gotta be just as good or better.” Now Corbin is confident the end result is something fans will enjoy. He says the record “shows growth” and stays “straight down the middle country.”

See what else he has to say, and sing along as his first single from the new collection “Lovin’ You Is Fun” takes the spotlight as our featured song of the week!