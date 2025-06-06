Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Hanks addresses daughter’s allegations, Keith Urban’s sobriety journey

'Cheers' star George Wendt's cause of death revealed; 'Duck Dynasty' star Miss Kay's health declines

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
tom hanks, keith urban

Tom Hanks addresses his daughter’s allegations of abuse at the hands of her late mother. Keith Urban shares the turning point that led to his sobriety. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Tom Hanks says we all come from checkered lives amid daughter's memoir on abusive childhood

- Keith Urban describes the turning point that led him to sobriety after years of addiction

- ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Miss Kay’s health declines following husband Phil Robertson’s death

Close up of Billy Joel sitting behind piano

Billy Joel opens up about an affair that led to two suicide attempts.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DARK CONFESSION - Billy Joel opens up about an affair that led to two suicide attempts. 

MOGUL'S DARK SIDE - Billy Bush weighs in on Sean 'Diddy' Comb's trial as violence allegations surface. 

PARADISE LOST - Late Jimmy Buffett's estate becomes epicenter of an explosive legal battle. 

HOLLYWOOD HEAT - Ana de Armas calls Tom Cruise's praise of her work 'surreal' as dating rumors intensify. 

A split image of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas calls Tom Cruise's praise of her work 'surreal' as dating rumors intensify.  (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate; Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

FREEDOM FIGHTERS - Joe Giudice praises Savannah Chrisley for securing Trump's pardon for her parents. 

BELOVED ACTOR - 'Cheers' star George Wendt's cause of death revealed. 

George Wendt in Cheers

'Cheers' star George Wendt's cause of death revealed. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

NARROW ESCAPE - Samuel L. Jackson reveals a horrifying NYC subway accident that nearly claimed his life. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending