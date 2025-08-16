Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Cruise reportedly turns down Trump, Halle Berry stuns in bikini photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s Kennedy Center Honors invite: report

- Halle Berry turns heads with birthday bikini photos from vacation

- Former Disney child star woke up to 'zero dollars' in bank account after nearly 20 years in showbiz

FAME FALLOUT - Charlie Sheen admits he ‘lit the fuse' that blew his life apart.

SCORPIO FAREWELL - Tristan Rogers, beloved ‘General Hospital’ veteran, dead at 79.

SUSPICIOUS MINDS - Priscilla Presley blasts wild claims she pulled the plug on Lisa Marie.

ROYAL DISGRACE - Prince Andrew’s jab at Kate triggered the Prince William feud, author says.

GLITZ & GLAMOR - Taylor Swift unveils Vegas-inspired 'Showgirl' album cover.

CLOSE CALL - 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa nearly drowned in a surf accident during a dangerous Maui trip.

ROUGH WATERS - ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen confronts mortality after life-threatening health scares at sea.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube