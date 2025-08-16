Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Cruise reportedly turns down Trump, Halle Berry stuns in bikini photos

Former Disney child star woke up to 'zero dollars' in bank account; Taylor Swift unveils Vegas-inspired album cover

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Tom Cruise, Halle Berry.

Tom Cruise reportedly turned down an offer from President Donald Trump. Halle Berry shared bikini photos from her vacation. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s Kennedy Center Honors invite: report

- Halle Berry turns heads with birthday bikini photos from vacation

- Former Disney child star woke up to 'zero dollars' in bank account after nearly 20 years in showbiz

charlie sheen poses in front of tile tiger mural

Charlie Sheen reflected on how he "lit the fuse" that blew his life apart in a trailer for a new documentary. (David M. Benett)

FAME FALLOUT - Charlie Sheen admits he ‘lit the fuse' that blew his life apart.

SCORPIO FAREWELL - Tristan Rogers, beloved ‘General Hospital’ veteran, dead at 79.

SUSPICIOUS MINDS - Priscilla Presley blasts wild claims she pulled the plug on Lisa Marie. 

Priscilla Presley attends a premiere

Priscilla Presley denied claims made in a new lawsuit that she pulled the plug on daughter Lisa Marie Presley to regain control of Elvis Presley's estate. (Getty Images)

ROYAL DISGRACE - Prince Andrew’s jab at Kate triggered the Prince William feud, author says.

GLITZ & GLAMOR - Taylor Swift unveils Vegas-inspired 'Showgirl' album cover.

Taylor Swift sparkles on The Life of a Showgirl cover

Taylor Swift revealed the artwork for her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

CLOSE CALL - 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa nearly drowned in a surf accident during a dangerous Maui trip. 

ROUGH WATERS - ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen confronts mortality after life-threatening health scares at sea. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

