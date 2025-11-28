Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tara Reid allegedly drugged, Guy Fieri's emergency surgery

Royal experts discuss Meghan Markle's 'bizarre' attachment to royal title. Eddie Murphy shares three big movie roles he turned down.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Tara Reid, Guy Fieri split

Tara Reid claimed she was drugged last weekend at a hotel bar in Chicago. Guy Fieri revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery when his quad "exploded." (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SPIKED AND SICK - Tara Reid says she was drugged at hotel bar, taken to Chicago hospital.

CHEF DOWN - Guy Fieri says quad 'exploded' mid-shoot, keeping him in a wheelchair for 8 weeks.

NAME GAME - Meghan Markle accused of clinging to royal title after recent interview: experts.

Eddie Murphy at the premiere of "Candy Cane Lane" in Los Angeles in November 2023.

Eddie Murphy shared three classic movies he regrets turning down. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

WHAT IF MOMENTS - Eddie Murphy reveals the 3 massive blockbuster hits he wishes he never turned down.

ROYAL RESCUE PLAN - Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Andrew's daughters amid Jeffrey Epstein disaster: expert.

FOLLOW THE FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X 

MIRROR MAGIC - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in new swimsuit photos while on vacation highlighting toned abs.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a series of photos on her Instagram of her in swimsuits. (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram)

CHILD STAR CRISIS - 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin blacked out at Candace Cameron Bure's wedding at age 14.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LOVE SAVES LIVES - John Tesh says 'faith-filled' wife saved his life after doctors gave him 18 months to live.

SITCOM STARS NOW - ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ cast reunites for 30th anniversary special: The stars then and now.

Jessica Alba in a bikini on the beach

Jessica Alba shared new bikini selfies on social media. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

BEACH BLISS - Jessica Alba stuns in patterned bikini while reminiscing about her time in 'beautiful' Australia.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending

Close modal

Continue