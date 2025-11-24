Meghan Markle accused of clinging to royal title after recent interview: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is said to be holding on to her duchess title despite previously airing her struggles with royal life.

Several royal experts said they were stunned to learn that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly had a staffer formally announce her by her royal title before a Harper’s Bazaar cover interview. The move, experts claim, shows how tightly the 44-year-old is holding onto the prestige of her royal status — despite having stepped away from the monarchy years ago.

"This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance. The title remains useful for Meghan’s business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight."

"One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content," Chard quipped. "They must be having a field day."

When describing her interaction with the former American actress in October, reporter Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote, "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

Previously, when they met at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, Greenidge described a golf cart pulling up before someone announced, "The Duchess of Sussex."

"Nothing she does is by accident," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "This was very intentional. Instructions were given, so it appears she was making a point — sadly for her, probably not the point she intended. The use of her royal title is beyond pretentious. It’s hypocritical at best."

A week before the meeting, Greenidge and Meghan held court at a prime table in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — perfectly positioned to be seen by other diners. Greenidge later called it a "calculated choice."

Toward the end of the interview, a waiter brought an unsolicited cappuccino featuring foam with a photorealistic image of Meghan. "Oh. I recognize this picture — that’s from our trip to South Africa," the "Suits" alum allegedly said, referring to her 2019 tour of the country with Prince Harry.

"What this story shows is how attached to her royal links Meghan is," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The scene where the title is used when there are only two people in the room highlights this. It just seems comical. It is, however, perfectly correct for her to use it when announced before meeting a group of children in Los Angeles — but that’s not exactly egalitarian."

Fitzwilliams noted that, according to protocol, the reporter should have been announced rather than the duchess.

"Meghan would likely argue that this particular instance was an innocent moment she didn’t expect to see in print," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube series "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital.

"However, Meghan had a similar issue earlier this year when she sent Jamie Kern Lima a gift basket and signed it ‘HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’" Schofield said.

"Her team argued it was a private gift, so it didn’t violate royal rules. But the basket included some of Meghan’s products, and critics felt there was a violation. When Jamie shared the post on social media, some interpreted it as a way of promoting Meghan’s ventures — with her titles clearly on display."

Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018. The couple stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing unbearable media intrusions and a lack of support from the family.

After moving to California, the couple spoke publicly about their struggles in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," further strained his relationship with the royal family.

Meghan’s title was a hot topic earlier this year when her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," premiered in March. In one episode, guest Mindy Kaling referred to her as "Meghan Markle."

"You keep saying, ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know I’m ‘Sussex’ now," Meghan replied. "I share my [‘Sussex’] name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to say, ‘This is our family name.’"

Harry and Meghan remain legally entitled to their royal titles. Using "Sussex" as their family name is allowed under royal convention. However, they agreed not to use the His/Her Royal Highness styling publicly and not to use the "Sussex Royal" brand for commercial purposes.

Schofield warned that Meghan is "walking a fine line by flaunting her title commercially." She noted that since leaving royal duties, Meghan has rebranded herself as an entrepreneur in California. In February, she launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"Meghan spoke to the publication to promote her business ventures, blurring the lines of appropriate title use," Schofield explained. "Even if no formal rule was broken, the optics are poor — especially given the tightrope the Sussexes agreed to walk after stepping back from royal life."

"Harry and Meghan aren’t supposed to use their titles for profit, but they obviously do," Schofield added. "Harry is being paid for an appearance at a Hilton in Toronto next month — not for his real estate expertise. These are the types of incidents the royal family hoped to avoid when rejecting the couple’s half-in, half-out proposal. Anything resembling cash for access or commercial endorsement threatens the monarchy’s credibility. The institution must appear selfless and community-focused to maintain public trust."

"By contrast, Harry and Meghan often come across as unusually self-focused, eager to attach themselves to any opportunity that elevates their profile," Schofield continued. "It creates a jarring juxtaposition. Their behavior continues to strain ties with the royal family, which has no interest in being linked to the Sussexes’ business ventures. The more Meghan and Harry blur the line between royal status and commercial ambition, the greater the distance the institution will put between them."

Chard said she’s certain this won’t be the last time Meghan’s royal titles make headlines.

"Meghan loves the pomp, sparkle and drama," Chard claimed. "She works on the premise that all publicity is good publicity. Visibility is her thing — but it can also lead to the collapse of a person or brand."