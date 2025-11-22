Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in new swimsuit photos while on vacation highlighting toned abs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Victoria's Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not afraid to show off her confidence and style.

In a Nov. 21 Instagram post, the 38-year-old model shared photos from her recent vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the caption, "Rio you stole my heart! ❤️."

Many of the photos show Huntington-Whiteley in a white one-piece swimsuit with a large cut-out on the left side, showing off her toned abs against lush green landscape of the city in the background.

Another image features the model standing outside in the same one-piece underneath an outdoor shower as she rinses off.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star gave fans a closer look at her body with a picture of her reflection in a mirror showing her stomach and legs as she sported a black bikini bottom.

The slideshow included additional mirror selfies of the actress, including one in which she posed topless with a towel wrapped around her lower half, her arm covering her chest, and another taken from behind as she admired the view from her hotel window.

"Rosie’s photo dumps are my fav 😍," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Perfect as always😍."

In an interview with The Times in April, the former Victoria's Secret model spoke about her decision to move from Hollywood to London with her partner, actor Jason Statham.

The two moved to London in 2020 with their son, Jack, and later welcomed their daughter, Isabella, in 2022.

"We love the schools, the education," she said "They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days. My family come to visit every six or eight weeks. And, in the summer, we go down to Devon, and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."

After moving to London, Huntington-Whiteley admitted it was an adjustment, saying, "For a long time I missed the sunshine and the eternal optimism of Californians. But now I love it here."

She added the schools weren't the only reason they chose to relocate. They also wanted to be closer to Statham, who she called "the human playground," while he was filming.

"He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So, that was a really big reason," Huntington-Whiteley explained.

"He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work. Jason is a very involved and super-hands-on dad and such a supportive partner to me."