Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, family wage war against sex abuse claims, fed probe

New lawsuit accusing son Christian of sex assault also accuses Diddy of aiding and abetting

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Diddy's clock is ticking Video

Jesse Watters: Diddy's clock is ticking

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the latest developments into the investigation of Diddy as his inner circle is getting squeezed on 'Primetime.' 

This is a special edition of the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. 

‘MANUFACTURED LIES’ - Diddy's camp slams new lawsuit accusing son Christian Combs of sex assault. Continue reading here…

CALIFORNIA LOVE - Suge Knight delivers an ominous warning to Diddy from behind bars. Continue reading here…

Suge Knight warns Diddy his "life's in danger." 

FOLLOW FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X

RACE CARD - Mother of Justin Combs releases an edited raid video, suggests feds were only aggressive because he's the son of Black celebrity. Continue reading here…

Tactical officers detain men inside Diddy's mansion

Officers in tactical gear and carrying rifles removed the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs during the execution of a search warrant last week in this still from surveillance video posted to Instagram by Misa Hylton. (@misahylton/Instagram)

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS SCANDAL

BIG GUNS - Diddy's son hires legal eagle who represented El Chapo, John Gotti. Continue reading here…

PERV PARALLELS - Diddy’s luxe yacht draws comparisons to infamous Epstein Island. Continue reading here…

Epstein house Virgin Islands

Jeffrey Epstein's former home on the island of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DON'T MISS A BEAT IN ENTERTAINMENT. SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER HERE

MIC DROP - No NDA can keep the feds from knocking, all claims are on the table. Continue reading here…

‘A LOT I CAN’T TELL’: Diddy probe puts old interviews of A-list pals under spotlight. Continue reading here…

Don’t forget to forward this to a friend or check out our other newsletters.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending