Sean 'Diddy' Combs calls new lawsuit accusing son Christian of sex assault 'manufactured lies'

Legal troubles continue to build for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The rapper and music producer was named in a new lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles by a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh. In the lawsuit, O’Marcaigh alleges that Sean's son, Christian Combs, sexually assaulted her in 2022 – and she accuses Sean of aiding and abetting Christian afterward.

Aaron Dyer, the attorney for Sean and Christian Combs tells Fox News Digital, "We have not seen this woman’s claim, but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit – which has yet to be served."

Tyrone Blackburn is O’Marcaigh's attorney. He also represents Rodney Jones, a music producer who has alleged that he has hours of audio recordings of Sean Combs partaking in criminal activities. Blackburn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The statement from Combs' lawyer continues, saying that Blackburn "was just slapped by a federal judge in New York earlier this week for his ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly.’"

"Two days after he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York, it’s interesting he chose to file a new suit in California. This is just another page from that same playbook, as we learned of this lawsuit the same way anyone hears about Mr. Blackburn’s filings: through the media."

O’Marcaigh claimed in court documents obtained by NBC News that in December 2022, she was working on a yacht chartered by Diddy, serving dinner and drinks to guests. While she'd originally been told that the yacht experience would be "a wholesome family excursion," she claims it turned into a hardcore party scene with drug use and a "constant rotation of suspected sex workers."

She also stated that she believed some of the drinks had been drugged, explaining that she saw some women stumbling and even passing out after a single drink.

At one point, O’Marcaigh was informed that Christian, who is a rapper, would be coming aboard to use the yacht's music studio. She stated that when he arrived on the yacht, he was "heavily intoxicated" and began paying special attention to her, encouraging her to take tequila shots with him.

When she agreed and took a shot, she said that she "quickly suspected" that the tequila had been drugged. She described being fearful of Christian, and alleged that after that, he began groping her.

Court documents note the existence of audio recordings made by Jones, who was scheduled to work in the yacht studio with Christian that night. In the recordings, it's claimed that O’Marcaigh can be heard refusing Christian's advances and telling him repeatedly to stop touching her.

O’Marcaigh claimed that later, Christian asked her to help him find a place to sleep that night, and when she showed him to the cinema where others sometimes slept, he began to grope her again and undressed. He allegedly attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him, grabbing her arms and leaving bruises, which are reportedly shown in photos included in the filing.

The alleged assault ended when someone else walked into the room, she stated.

She went on to recount that the captain of the yacht didn't believe her story when she shared it the next day, and he refused to investigate her claims. She was fired months later in May 2023.

In the months since, O’Marcaigh said she has experienced mental health issues such as anxiety and panic attacks. She also reported having suicidal thoughts following the incident, as well as a newly developed eating disorder. She said she'd started having seizures as well.

"Christian Combs is accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit," NBC reports. "Sean Combs is being sued for premises liability as the person who chartered the yacht and for aiding and abetting his son in the alleged assault."

O’Marcaigh is seeking unspecified damages.

This is the first time Christian has been accused of sexual assault, but Sean has been in hot water for months for various legal issues.

In November, Cassie, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, accused him of raping her in her home, and alleged she endured "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

He "vehemently" denied Cassie's claims in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time and alleged he was the victim of her "persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

One day after she filed the claim, they reached a settlement, and she dropped the lawsuit .

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie wrote. Sean said in his own statement that the decision had been agreed upon by both parties and that he had no ill will toward the singer.

Three more women came forward with claims just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Combs said, " Enough is enough . For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He has denied any wrongdoing.

On March 25, Homeland Security raided two of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation.

One day later, Diddy declared his innocence and denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.