©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons hire mob lawyer as mother blasts feds, releasing video of mansion raid

Diddy's ex Misa Hylton said former Gotti attorney Jeffrey Lichtman will rep her sons

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Shocking home surveillance video from one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' mansions shows federal investigators in tactical gear rushing into the luxe manor and escorting his sons out as they served one of two search warrants on the moguls' properties last week. 

Misa Hylton, Combs' ex and the mother of two of his children, shared the clip on her Instagram Tuesday and revealed her sons had retained the high-powered lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who previously represented figures including cartel lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and John Gotti Jr.

"Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??" she wrote.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT

Armored vehicles approach Diddy's mansion with tactical officers inside

Tactical vehicles approach Diddy's mansion in this still from surveillance video posted to Instagram by his ex, the fashion designer Misa Hylton. (@misahylton/Instagram)

Lichtman would be investigating the use of force in the raid, she said.

"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Hylton wrote. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression."

The video shows armored vehicles carrying officers in tactical gear arriving at the home and entering the compound. One officer can be seen knocking a surveillance camera off of its mount. Others swarm inside, detaining individuals, two of whom Hylton identified as the sons she shares with Combs, Justin and Christian.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ACCUSED BY MALE MUSIC PRODUCER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Tactical officers detain men inside Diddy's mansion

Officers in tactical gear and carrying rifles removed the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs during the execution of a search warrant last week in this still from surveillance video posted to Instagram by their mother, the fashion designer Misa Hylton. (@misahylton/Instagram)

"My son's Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant," Hylton added.

The raid came as part of a federal sex-trafficking probe into Combs, who has denied similar allegations in a series of recent civil lawsuits.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS CAN'T ‘SETTLE’ WITH FEDS AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: FORMER FBI AGENT

Jeffrey Lichtman in a suit speaking outside court

High-powered New York City defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman confirmed in an Instagram post that he would be representing at least one of Combs' sons. (Getty Images)

Lichtman could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a post of his own, he confirmed that he would be representing at least one of Combs' sons and called the search warrants "over the top."

"The government rarely fights fair when they have a major target in its sights, and they certainly haven’t played fair in Diddy’s case thus far," he wrote.

RAPPER SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

Diddy and Cassie sit on a couch

Cassie claimed she endured more than a decade of abuse at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Getty Images)

Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, better known as the R&B singer Cassie, sued him in November alleging rape and other abuse. They settled a day later without the billionaire Combs admitting wrongdoing. However, since then, at least four other accusers filed lawsuits against the billionaire, including three women and a male music producer, Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones.

Despite the federal investigation, Combs has not been charged with a crime and denied all accusations of wrongdoing. 

Rapper Sean Combs Los Angeles home surrounded by law enforcement agents

Officers stood near Combs' home in Los Angeles as part of the HSI investigation. (FOX 11)

He has characterized the accusations as an attempt at collecting cash.

"Lil Rod (Rodney Jones) is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously told Fox News Digital. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

