Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons hire mob lawyer as mother blasts feds, releasing video of mansion raid

Shocking home surveillance video from one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' mansions shows federal investigators in tactical gear rushing into the luxe manor and escorting his sons out as they served one of two search warrants on the moguls' properties last week.

Misa Hylton, Combs' ex and the mother of two of his children, shared the clip on her Instagram Tuesday and revealed her sons had retained the high-powered lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who previously represented figures including cartel lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and John Gotti Jr.

"Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??" she wrote.

Lichtman would be investigating the use of force in the raid, she said.

"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Hylton wrote. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression."

The video shows armored vehicles carrying officers in tactical gear arriving at the home and entering the compound. One officer can be seen knocking a surveillance camera off of its mount. Others swarm inside, detaining individuals, two of whom Hylton identified as the sons she shares with Combs, Justin and Christian.

"My son's Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant," Hylton added.

The raid came as part of a federal sex-trafficking probe into Combs, who has denied similar allegations in a series of recent civil lawsuits.

Lichtman could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a post of his own, he confirmed that he would be representing at least one of Combs' sons and called the search warrants "over the top."

"The government rarely fights fair when they have a major target in its sights, and they certainly haven’t played fair in Diddy’s case thus far," he wrote.

Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, better known as the R&B singer Cassie, sued him in November alleging rape and other abuse. They settled a day later without the billionaire Combs admitting wrongdoing. However, since then, at least four other accusers filed lawsuits against the billionaire, including three women and a male music producer, Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones.

Despite the federal investigation, Combs has not been charged with a crime and denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

He has characterized the accusations as an attempt at collecting cash.