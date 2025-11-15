Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Ozzy Osbourne's family praises Trump, Jennifer Aniston strips down

Mark Wahlberg shares health update after daughter was hospitalized; K-pop star collapses mid-performance

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Sharon Osbourne and Jennifer Aniston at separate Hollywood events.

Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne shared a voicemail Donald Trump left after Ozzy's death. Jennifer Aniston stunned in a racy new photo shoot. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BEYOND POLITICS - Sharon Osbourne tears up over Trump's heartfelt condolence call after Ozzy's death.

LOVE HYPNOTIZED - Jennifer Aniston strips down, bares all about her ‘extraordinary’ new boyfriend and his healing powers.

Jennifer Aniston spoke about her new boyfriend and posed for some revealing photos in a new magazine spread.

Jennifer Aniston spoke about her new boyfriend and posed for some revealing photos in a new magazine spread. (Zoey Grossman/Elle Magazine)

FINAL GIFT - Gary Sinise finds healing in his late son’s music, says he left a ‘treasure chest’ of signs behind.

BACK IN THE SADDLE - Mark Wahlberg shares a health update after daughter Grace’s ‘very, very scary’ horse-riding accident.

Mark Wahlberg seen at event

Mark Wahlberg gave an update on his daughter after she had a horseback riding accident. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

PHOTO PANIC - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saga over Kardashian party pics escalates with new claims on photo consent forms.

FOLLOW THE FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's birthday party, but a rep for the couple reportedly requested that photos of them be removed from social media. (Chris Jackson)

ROYAL BLUES - King Charles' birthday overshadowed by ex-Prince Andrew 'nightmare' as new Epstein scandals rock monarchy. 

ONSTAGE EMERGENCY - K-pop star collapses mid-performance, sparking concern over recent weight loss.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

HyunA performs on stage

A K-Pop star collapsed during a concert this week. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

PATRIOT PRAISE - Kid Rock honors Charlie Kirk by adding a religious verse to a country hit during a rodeo performance.

FAN FAVORITE - Elizabeth Hurley's striking red bikini photos earn praise from supermodel Heidi Klum. 

Elizabeth Hurley red bikini

Elizabeth Hurley shared photos of herself in a red bikini on social media. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

BEHIND CAMERAS - Florence Pugh calls out 'completely inappropriate' requests during sex scenes on movie sets.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending

Close modal

Continue