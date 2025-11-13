Mark Wahlberg shares health update after daughter Grace’s ‘very, very scary’ horse-riding accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace is on the road to recovery, after a frightening horseback-riding accident.

"The Family Plan 2" actor shared an emotional update and said Grace is already determined to get back on her horse.



"She’s doing great," Wahlberg told Access Hollywood before recalling the moment he learned of the accident.

"It’s a very, very dangerous sport, but she’s so passionate about it," he said. "All she wanted to do was get back on that horse — no pun intended. But she was chomping at the bit and worried that we would deem the sport too dangerous. But she’s so passionate, so dedicated."

Grace, who shares her dad’s signature drive, has spent years crafting her skills as a competitive equestrian.

Wahlberg continued to praise her determination and work ethic, calling her "so disciplined."

"[She’s got the] discipline of getting up at 4 o’clock every morning, going to the barn seven days a week, doing whatever she has to do to care for the horses, and training and everything," Wahlberg said proudly.

The actor — the youngest of nine Wahlberg siblings, including "Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg — shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham: Ella, 22; Michael, 19; Brendan, 17; and Grace, 15.

Although Grace is the youngest of the family, Wahlberg said she’s shown maturity beyond her years.

"I kind of adopted that discipline when I became a parent," he shared. "For her to have it at such a young age…" Wahlberg paused before acknowledging again how "very, very scary" the incident had been for him as a father.

Last week, Grace shared on Instagram that she’d been hospitalized after the accident.

In the post, the teen — who regularly competes in equestrian events — included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with her left arm in a black sling.



"no pressure we will be back," she wrote confidently, alongside photos of herself clearing hurdles with her horse.

Details surrounding the accident have not been released.



Last year, Wahlberg offered simple advice for parents sending their children off to college.

"It’s a beautiful thing just encouraging them to pursue their dreams, to take a chance on themselves and to dream big," he told Fox News Digital.

"But along with the big ideas, you have to do the little stuff to accomplish those big goals. So, doing the work, betting on yourself, not being afraid of failure and just staying as close," the actor added.