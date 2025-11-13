Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles' birthday overshadowed by ex-Prince Andrew 'nightmare' as new Epstein scandals rock monarchy

Former Duke of York will not appear at any birthday festivities as monarch focuses on royal duties

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
King Charles is reportedly weary and withdrawn as he marks his 77th birthday, burdened by the shadow of his disgraced brother’s ongoing scandals.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the monarch will spend his birthday focused on duty — a hallmark of his reign. Yet behind palace walls, they say Charles remains deeply troubled by how ex-Prince Andrew’s controversies continue to cast a long, painful cloud over both his family and the monarchy he leads.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

A close-up of King Charles looking withdrawn in his military uniform.

King Charles III during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 9, 2025, in London. The monarch turns 77 on Nov. 14. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"During Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph Parade, King Charles was particularly emotional, shedding a tear while standing in silence," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"He was withered and withdrawn, with one able to observe the toll the Andrew nightmare had taken on him. He appeared to be somewhat resolute. He is also known to be wanting to double down on duty, rather than anything verging on a shallow or frivolous celebration."

Prince Andrew looking stern in royal robes.

Ex-Prince Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"While Andrew, of course, will always remain his brother, now that he’s a private citizen, the king is likely to further publicly distance himself," Fordwich shared. "We won’t be seeing Andrew at any birthday festivities. He’s actually made it worse for himself due to his pride and pervasively privileged attitude, thinking he’s still entitled."

Fordwich claimed that the former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is "refusing to negotiate residence terms." She noted this has "merely served to widen the gulf between himself and the family at large." 

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew as he’s not a working royal.

Prince Andrew talking to Prince Charles who listens with a serious expression on his face.

King Charles is reportedly "fed up" with his disgraced younger brother. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Charles is purportedly ‘fed up’ with Andrew and, to the greatest extent possible, will be barring Andrew from any royal events," Fordwich added.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness," and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Oct. 30, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was removing his brother's titles and evicting him from his palatial Royal Lodge home over his relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ongoing pressure has loomed over the palace to punish the 65-year-old over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed attention on sexual abuse allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Her posthumous memoir was published last month.

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl - A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London on Oct. 21, 2025.  (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Charles stripped Andrew of his princely title, one that he'd had since birth. But the scrutiny surrounding the late queen’s favorite son is far from over.

Jeffrey Epstein wearing a navy blue shirt sitting in a purple couch in front of a table.

Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. (Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee made public tens of thousands of additional pages of documents from the estate of the late disgraced financier.

Emails included in the files referenced Andrew in connection with Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was a teenager after Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre's allegations and claimed he has no memory of meeting her. However, several emails included in the documents and obtained by The Telegraph and Sky News appeared to cast doubt on Andrew's denials, including statements that he made during a 2019 interview on BBC's "Newsnight."

Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 photo

Prince Andrew allegedly appears in this photograph with his arm around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. Ghislaine Maxwell is standing to the right. (U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals)

In one email that Epstein sent to a journalist, he seemed to contradict a suggestion made by Andrew during the interview that a now-infamous photo showing the former prince with an underage Giuffre was fake.

The image, which allegedly showed Andrew with his arm around Giuffre's waist and Maxwell in the background, was first made public in February 2011 and became key to the controversy surrounding the royal.

Prince Andrew in a suit and top hat looking at a woman wearing a light pink suit and floral hat as Jeffrey Epstein looks on.

This undated photo shows Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein at Ascot in the U.K. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In the newly released correspondence, which was sent in July 2011, Epstein appeared to confirm the image's authenticity and claimed "many" of his employees also took photos with Andrew.

King Charles' birthday cake with a crown.

The birthday cake at a party for King Charles III, at the British High Commissioner's residence during a two-day visit by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence to Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the U.K. and Singapore. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

"King Charles may be choking on his birthday cake as more allegations over Andrew are revealed," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"There is little more the king can do to further punish his erstwhile brother," he said. 

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

Ex-Prince Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"Andrew is sidelined. But the king wonders how he can preserve the monarchy from this latest twist, knowing that further recriminations may continue. Brotherly love between them is at an all-time low. Prince William is said to be demanding that all these revelations mean not showing any leniency towards Andrew."

Prince Andrew and Prince William

Ex-Prince Andrew and Prince William at Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In a 2015 federal lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell, she claimed that she met and was recruited by the socialite in the summer of 2000 when she was 16 and working as a spa attendant at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In her book "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Giuffre — who died by suicide at the age of 41 earlier this year — provided further details about meeting Maxwell and how events unfolded afterward.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre departs federal court

Virginia Robert Giuffre leaves federal court in New York on Aug. 27, 2019. She died in April of this year. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During his interview with the BBC, which was widely considered disastrous for the former prince, Andrew addressed the infamous image, saying, "I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken."

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken," Andrew continued.

"From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph," he added.

Prince Andrew looking sternly at his siblings during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ex-Prince Andrew was known as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022. She was 96. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In another 2011 email obtained by The Telegraph from the newly released files, Andrew appeared to express distress over the mounting public and media scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre’s allegations.

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly met Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s, around 1999, through Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and longtime associate of Epstein. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, a reporter from the Mail on Sunday emailed Epstein on March 4, 2011, to ask for comment on the relationship that he, Maxwell, and Andrew had with Giuffre.

Per the outlet, Andrew appeared to reply directly to Maxwell after the email was forwarded to him, writing, "Hey there! What’s all this? I don’t know anything about this. You must SAY [sic] so please. This has NOTHING To do with me."

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein died on Aug. 10, 2019, while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City. He was 66. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I can’t take any more of this."

Prince George and Kate Middleton standing next to King Charles in dark attire during mass.

From left: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince George, Kate Middleton, King Charles, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla stand during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honoring military service members, at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 8, 2025, in London. (Jack Taylor - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Fordwich noted that on his birthday, the king will be supported by his heir and beloved daughter-in-law as the royals navigate the media storm.

"Given the current fervor regarding Andrew, birthday celebrations for the king are likely to be subdued with a greater emphasis on service," said Fordwich. "They will demonstrate all the dedication to duty the monarchy stands for to ensure continuity."

Prince William standing being King Charles as they sport matching dark blue suits with medals.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and his father, King Charles III, attend a reception for veterans who served in World War II in the Pacific and their families at Windsor Castle on Nov. 11, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Prince William and Princess Catherine are stepping up, with her better health and his determination to move past his uncle," she said.

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton looking somber as they wear matching black formal attire outside a church.

King Charles continues to be supported by Prince William, heir to the British throne, and his wife Princess Catherine, also known as Kate Middleton by royal followers. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"They project stability and are focused on the future of the monarchy. They are intimately involved in succession planning, international engagements, and global initiatives. Both of them are projecting a more reform-focused monarchy, only including a narrow inner circle with a far greater emphasis on accountability."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that for Charles, the show must go on.

King Charles greeting a crowd outdoors smiling in a dark blue suit.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in Rome on Oct. 23, 2025. (Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The king’s decision to keep his birthday celebrations low-key is a reflection of his philosophy that the monarchy should serve, rather than celebrate itself," she explained. "Instead of hosting a lavish reception, he will be engaging in official duties. A private celebration with Queen Camilla and a public cutting of a birthday cake will be on the menu."

King Charles in a dark blue suit standing next to Queen Camilla as they both watch on.

According to British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, King Charles will have a low-key birthday celebration with his wife, Queen Camilla. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The relationship between Charles and Andrew is strained," said Chard. "The king’s inner circle has also shrunk, with some now pushing for an even stronger stance against Andrew as he’s still making headlines for all the wrong reasons."

"Andrew’s downfall was brought on by his hubris. Despite these challenges, the king remains committed to his role."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

