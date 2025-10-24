Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: '9-1-1: Nashville' actress dead at 23, Tom Hanks goes incognito

Expand / Collapse search
"9-1-1: Nashville" actress Isabelle Tate died on Oct. 19. Tom Hanks went under the radar on NYC subway. (Isabelle Tate/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

'9-1-1: Nashville' actress Isabelle Adora Tate dead at 23 

Tom Hanks goes incognito on NYC subway during recent trip

John Stamos doesn’t hold back when asked if he would bring Lori Loughlin 'into the fold' of his marriage

Donna D'Errico wears red Baywatch swimsuit

Donna D'Errico found fame on "Baywatch." (All American TV, Inc.)

TIMELESS BEAUTY - 'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico shows off her curves in leopard-print bikini with red lace.

LOVE TURBULENCE - Kelly Ripa suggests 'airport divorce' from husband Mark Consuelos during live TV spat.

A split of Bella Hadid at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a red set and a silver set.

Bella Hadid walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in two different looks. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret; Taylor Hill/WireImage)

MODEL TRUTH - Bella Hadid responds to fan concerns after Victoria's Secret runway appearance.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew announced he was giving up his royal title following renewed public scrutiny of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and explosive new allegations made by Virginia Giuffre in her posthumous memoir. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

CURSED LEGACY - Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal likely to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis: experts.

ROYAL WRECKAGE - Prince Andrew's daughters face fallout as York family brand deemed 'truly toxic': experts.

COURAGE OVER FEAR - Michael J. Fox calls out 'bully culture' and names his biggest bully in new interview.

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO married in 2016. (Taylor Hill)

LOVE OVER HATE - Jelly Roll's wife offers prayers to critic who slammed her decision to stay with country star after affair.

