Kelly Ripa suggests 'airport divorce' from husband Mark Consuelos during live TV spat

Kelly Ripa suggested she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, get an "airport divorce" to manage their marital spats.

During Wednesday's show of "Live with Kelly and Mark," the couple got into a small fight on-air before Ripa introduced the trend to her husband. An "airport divorce" is when a couple splits up when they get to the airport and reunite once they are at their gate, according to People.

"Couples are doing something unique and I want to run this by you. I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles," Ripa said.

Consuelos immediately went on the defense and said, "What do you mean? Like, I walk fast in the airport?"

Ripa explained how her husband needs to arrive at the airport much earlier than she's comfortable with.

"You need to get there four to 16 hours before a flight takes off," she said and Consuelos replied, "That's not true."

The television personality noted that he prefers to get to the airport 90 minutes before the flight departs.

Ripa and Consuelos continued to go back and forth before she noted that her husband gets "irritated" when fans approach him at airport gates.

"Don’t put that out there. I’m very nice to people. That’s not cool," he told his wife.

Ripa replied, "You are very nice to people, but you get irritated with me."

"No. I don’t get irritated with you," Consuelos replied. "I’m irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."

This did not conclude their on-air argument.

Ripa shared with the audience a recent airport fiasco when Consuelos' TSA PreCheck was temporarily unavailable. She said that she decided to skip the fast lane to go through security with her husband.

"The line was too slow and he got irritated with me!"

"And I said, ‘No no no, this isn’t the part where you’re irritated with me because the line is too long. This is the part where you say, ‘Thank you honey, I’m sorry that I’m making you wait in this line,'" Ripa said.

Consuelos laughed at Ripa's recollection of the incident and told his side of the story.

"You go through life, 30 years you know somebody. And then when they tell a story, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’ Because I was there, and she was there, and the perspective is so different," he said.

"So you weren't irritated at all?" Ripa asked. "You were happy as a clam? You were happy and this is not my problem at all?"

Consuelos said that the argument stemmed from which security line to join.

"There was a fork in the road — go left or go right — and I said, ‘Let’s go this way,'" he said, before noting that Ripa went the other direction. "But I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it, so I just let it go."

The audience groaned before Ripa defended herself.

"My line was straight ahead, where the people sailed through because they still had their TSA privileges."

"But now I’m with Mark, so my shoes are coming off and everything’s being taken out of my bag. I am being violated in this line — and Mark is still irritated with me!"

Ripa joked, "The airport divorce is what we are definitely getting."

Later on in the show, Ripa and Consuelos' bickering continued: this time, it was over the proper way to wash a car.

"I don’t have time — well first of all I never drive — but I think my life is too short to add car washing [by hand] to it. I feel like whoever got the car dirty, it’s their responsibility to wash the car. And if I’m a perpetual passenger, that’s not my problem," Ripa said.

"Okay, so, how about inside the car?" Consuelos said. "Let’s start with, let’s get some Windex and maybe you’ll wipe off the feet prints on the windshield because the first thing you do is you put your bare feet on the dash, and I’m staring at your toe prints when you’re not there. I see toe prints on the windshield. You can start there."

"I’ve got to stretch!" Ripa replied.

After taking a moment, Consuelos simply said, "We’re having a day today."

"Just watching married people quarrel on TV. It’s fun!" he joked. "Mom and dad, fighting again!"

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 29 years. They share three adult children: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

