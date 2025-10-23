'9-1-1: Nashville' actress Isabelle Adora Tate dead at 23, just days after making her debut on hit show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Isabelle Adora Tate, a 23-year-old actress on "9-1-1: Nashville," has died.

The Nashville-native died on Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others," her obituary said. "She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few."

Her obituary added: "What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light."

She appeared in the premiere of "Nashville: 9-1-1" earlier this month alongside LeAnn Rimes and Chris O’Donnell. Fox News Digital has learned that there will be an in-memoriam end card in next week’s episode of "9-1-1 Nashville."

"Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. She passed away peacefully on the 19th of October," her agent told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss."

Tate was in a wheelchair due to a rare neuromuscular disease, which she opened up about on her Instagram in 2022.

"When I was 13, I got diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease that weakens my leg muscles over time. When I was first diagnosed, I couldn’t fully understand what it was or grasp what it could be," she wrote at the time.

She said, "recently, it’s really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at time."

Tate continued, "This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard. While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit."

But she added that while she doesn’t know "why these were the cards I was dealt in life … I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me."

She is survived by her mother, stepfather, father and sister.