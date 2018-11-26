Fox Nation stars gear up for launch of streaming service for Fox News super fans

Fox Nation, the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans officially launches on Tuesday after months of anticipation.

“Un-PC" co-hosts Britt McHenry and Tyrus offered a glimpse at the service on Sunday night during a launch special exploring what fans can expect from Fox Nation – which is loaded with exclusive content from a plethora of Fox News stars. The network’s inaugural slogan, “Opinion Done Right,” was on full display when the service's hosts gushed about their upcoming projects.

“You’re going to hear opinions on anything and everything that comes across my path. Specifically, I think it’s time Americans heard from immigrants who love America. And I’m one of them,” “My Take” host Stuart Varney told McHenry and Tyrus.

“We’ve got some great people in this country, let’s tell their stories,” David Webb, who hosts “Reality Check,” said on the “Fox Nation Launch Special”.

Fox Nation host Todd Starnes joked that his show, “Starnes Country,” is aimed at “gun-toting, bible-clinging deplorables.”

Fox Nation is also home to exclusive documentaries, such as “The First Family,” a candid look at the Trump family, and “Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa.”

Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade were among the Fox Nation hosts that joined McHenry and Tyrus for the inside look at the new service that can be accessed through phones, tablets, computers and select TV devices. The subscription service starts at $5.99 a month and “Fox Nation Founders,” who sign up before the launch date, will receive exclusive merchandise.

“One Smart Person and Greg Gutfeld,” features Gutfeld sitting down with “one really smart person,” who can help educate both the host and Fox Nation viewers.

“I try to ask the questions that anybody would ask,” Gutfeld told McHenry and Tyrus.

Kilmeade travels the nation for “What Made America Great,” a new series that takes the “Fox & Friends” co-host around the United States examining iconic landmarks. Perino hosts, “Dana Perino’s Book Club,” where “The Five” co-host and avid reader interviews authors of her favorite books.

All programming on Fox Nation is commercial free and will air in its designated time slot and then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time. Starting Tuesday, Fox Nation will begin each weekday at 7 a.m. ET with “Primetime Highlights,” a program co-hosted by Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus that will examine key moments from Fox News Channel’s previous-night lineup. The show will give subscribers a chance to catch up on anything they missed from “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

“Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show” will hit the service at 9 a.m., followed by Tomi Lahren’s “First Thoughts” and a live program hosted by FNC senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. Each will be available at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fox Nation will unveil a daily slate of on-demand programming by noon each weekday, including “Deep Dive,” which will focus on a hot-button topic with political commentators such as “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton and Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot.

Lahren returns each day with her signature “Final Thoughts” hitting the streaming service at 6 p.m. ET, followed by “Un-PC,” co-hosted by McHenry and Tyrus at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“The Fuhrman Diaries,” “Borked,” “Scandalous,” “War Stories with Oliver North,” Ace of Spaces” The Hunt for Saddam Hussein,” “Terror Strikes Back: Boston Strikes back,” “Honor Killing in America,” “The Birth of Jesus,” Andrew Jackson: Hero Under Fire,” “The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden,” “Fly Me To The Moon” and “Three Days in January” are among the other programs exclusive to Fox Nation.