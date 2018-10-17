Fox Nation announces daily content offerings for streaming service

Fox Nation, the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans that will debut later this fall, unveiled a highly anticipated batch of daily short-form programming and its initial schedule on Wednesday.

“Our short-form daily programming will showcase powerful commentary from our signature roster of talent. Each program will provide distinctive viewpoints, whether it be focused on news of the day or topical, in-depth discussions, and we are looking forward to debuting this new platform to the most loyal fans in television,” Fox News Senior Vice President John Finley said.

Fox Nation will begin each weekday at 7 a.m. ET with “Primetime Highlights,” a program co-hosted by Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus that will examine key moments from Fox News Channel’s previous-night lineup. That'll give subscribers a chance to catch up on anything they missed from “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

“Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show” will hit the service at 9 a.m., followed by Tomi Lahren’s “First Thoughts” and a live program hosted by FNC senior judicial analyst Judge Napolitano each becoming available at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fox Nation will unveil a daily slate of on-demand programming by noon each weekday including “Deep Dive,” which will focus on a hot-button topic with political commentators such “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton and Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot.

Lahren returns each day with her signature “Final Thoughts” hitting the streaming service at 6 p.m. ET, followed by “Un-PC,” co-hosted by Britt McHenry and Tyrus at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Un-PC” will feature a rotating panel of guests joining McHenry and Tyrus to discuss the day’s top headlines in everything from sports to politics. Tom Shillue follows with “Quiz Show,” where special guests will play HQ Trivia, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox Nation will also simulcast FOX News Radio’s (FNR) popular programs such as “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Benson & Harf,” “The Todd Starnes Show” and “The Tom Shillue Show.” The streaming service will offer on-demand audio of FNC programs 30 minutes after the conclusion of each show.

Other content will be available to subscribers on a weekly or monthly basis, including senior political analyst Brit Hume breaking down major stories, and a special, soon-to-be-announced project by Sean Hannity.

“Dana Perino’s Book Club” will showcase books and authors, while “One Smart Person & Greg Gutfeld” will feature “The Five's” co-host chatting with a “smart” guest. Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo will also co-host “Laura & Raymond,” a program focused on politics and culture.

Jeanine Pirro will host an abbreviated edition of “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” and FNC contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy will host “Moms,” a monthly look at motherhood and family life from women all over the country. Starnes will also offer “Starnes Country,” which will focus on patriotism and Christian faith

All programming on Fox Nation will air in its designated time slot, then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access them at any time.