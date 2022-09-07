Fox greenlights military endurance show featuring Spice Girl Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox is debuting a new celebrity endurance show "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test."

The series, which will feature 16 celebrities undergoing challenges used in the Special Forces selection process, will premiere in January 2023.

"These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam," Fox's press release stated.

The cast includes former "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, musician Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears, reality TV star Kate Gosselin, "Real Housewives" star Kenya Moore, Dr. Drew Pinksy, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, R&B musician Montell Jordan, "7th Heaven" star Beverley Mitchell and former Donald Trump communications chief Anthony Scaramucci.

Several sports stars are also featured, including NFL player Danny Amendola, Olympian Nastia Liukin, NBA alum Dwight Howard, skier Gus Kensworthy, MLB star Mike Piazza and soccer player Carli Lloyd.

The celebrities will be led through Special Forces training exercises by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The only ways to be eliminated from the show are through injury, giving up or "by force" from the DS agents.

"'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment & specials, said in a statement. "In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength."

"It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke serve as executive producers.