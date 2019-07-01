FOX's coverage of USA vs. France breaks Women's World Cup quarterfinal ratings records

FOX smashed some soccer ratings records on Friday, gathering a whopping 6.3 million viewers to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ quarterfinals pinning the United States against the host nation France, which finished with a 2-1 victory for the U.S.

On television, FOX earned 6,335,000 viewers according to Nielsen fast national numbers and hit a massive 8,239,000 peak during the broadcast, making it the most most-watched FIFA Women’s World Cup™ quarterfinal on record in the U.S. as well as the most-watched soccer match on English-language U.S. television since last year's FIFA World Cup.

This marks a seven percent increase from the 2015 quarterfinal match between the U.S. and China, which earned 5,736,000, as well as a 57 percent increase from the quarterfinal match in 2011, which earned 3,890,000.

FOX also drew big numbers online. Across FOX owned digital and social platforms, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ content drew 13 million views. A live feed of the match on Twitter reached 1.05 million views, which is more than double the previous record. On FOX streaming sources, the match drew an average-minute audience of 211,000, making it the most-streamed match in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The U.S. Women's team will face off against England in the semifinals on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.