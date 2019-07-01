Expand / Collapse search
FOX's coverage of USA vs. France breaks Women's World Cup quarterfinal ratings records

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
FOX smashed some soccer ratings records on Friday, gathering a whopping 6.3 million viewers to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ quarterfinals pinning the United States against the host nation France, which finished with a 2-1 victory for the U.S.

On television, FOX earned 6,335,000 viewers according to Nielsen fast national numbers and hit a massive 8,239,000 peak during the broadcast, making it the most most-watched FIFA Women’s World Cup™ quarterfinal on record in the U.S. as well as the most-watched soccer match on English-language U.S. television since last year's FIFA World Cup.

This marks a seven percent increase from the 2015 quarterfinal match between the U.S. and China, which earned 5,736,000, as well as a 57 percent increase from the quarterfinal match in 2011, which earned 3,890,000.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

FOX also drew big numbers online. Across FOX owned digital and social platforms, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ content drew 13 million views. A live feed of the match on Twitter reached 1.05 million views, which is more than double the previous record. On FOX streaming sources, the match drew an average-minute audience of 211,000, making it the most-streamed match in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The U.S. Women's team will face off against England in the semifinals on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

