Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Comedy
Published

Former 'SNL' star Chris Redd claims attack on him outside NYC comedy club was a 'planned situation'

Chris Redd starred on 'Saturday Night Live' for five seasons

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Laugh Factory owner on how Dave Chappelle attack is ‘horrifying’ for local comedy clubs Video

Laugh Factory owner on how Dave Chappelle attack is ‘horrifying’ for local comedy clubs

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada speaks to Fox News Digital about how the attack on Dave Chappelle has affected local comedy clubs’ protocols.

Comedian Chris Redd opened up about the attack on him in NYC that occurred in October, in a new interview.

Redd, 37, emphasized that he believes the attack was a "planned situation," during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Bennington Show."

"That's the thing. People called it a random attack. I don't believe that," Redd said during the show, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I watched the footage. He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything."

‘SNL’ ALUM CHRIS REDD BREAKS SILENCE ON ATTACK OUTSIDE COMEDY CLUB IN NEW YORK CITY

Chris Redd doesn't think the attack on him outside a comedy club was a random event but a "planned situation."

Chris Redd doesn't think the attack on him outside a comedy club was a random event but a "planned situation." (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

"All I'm saying is this, I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I've never just randomly did a thing that took a build-up. That's not what random is," he continued. "So I'm going to say, it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart and soul. That's what I saw on the footage."

Redd joked that the attack actually worked as free promo for his most recent comedy special. The comedian also plans to release the footage himself and has used the attack as fodder for some of his jokes.

Chris Redd was attacked outside a NYC comedy club in late October.

Chris Redd was attacked outside a NYC comedy club in late October. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don't know what their plan was, if they were planning to take me out, because no promotion was better than getting knocked in the f---ing face," he said. "Bro, people didn't even know I had a special out ... It did wonders for me."

The former "Saturday Night Live" star was hit in the face with something metal outside a New York comedy club in late October.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, confirmed to Fox News Digital that police arrived at the MacDougal Street comedy club at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The investigation found that when Redd arrived at the venue and stepped out of his vehicle, he was sucker-punched by an unknown assailant. The anonymous attack occurred before Redd was set to take the stage at the Comedy Cellar.

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated for a face laceration before being released.

After five seasons on "SNL," Redd announced in September that he would not be returning to the NBC late-night show. He was best known for his impressions of notable figures, including Will Smith and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Chris Redd as Stedman Graham, and Leslie Jones as Oprah Winfrey, during "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live."

Chris Redd as Stedman Graham, and Leslie Jones as Oprah Winfrey, during "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Trending