Former 'SNL' star Chris Redd claims attack on him outside NYC comedy club was a 'planned situation'

Comedian Chris Redd opened up about the attack on him in NYC that occurred in October, in a new interview.

Redd, 37, emphasized that he believes the attack was a "planned situation," during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Bennington Show."

"That's the thing. People called it a random attack. I don't believe that," Redd said during the show, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I watched the footage. He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything."

‘SNL’ ALUM CHRIS REDD BREAKS SILENCE ON ATTACK OUTSIDE COMEDY CLUB IN NEW YORK CITY

"All I'm saying is this, I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I've never just randomly did a thing that took a build-up. That's not what random is," he continued. "So I'm going to say, it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart and soul. That's what I saw on the footage."

Redd joked that the attack actually worked as free promo for his most recent comedy special. The comedian also plans to release the footage himself and has used the attack as fodder for some of his jokes.

"I don't know what their plan was, if they were planning to take me out, because no promotion was better than getting knocked in the f---ing face," he said. "Bro, people didn't even know I had a special out ... It did wonders for me."

The former "Saturday Night Live" star was hit in the face with something metal outside a New York comedy club in late October.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, confirmed to Fox News Digital that police arrived at the MacDougal Street comedy club at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The investigation found that when Redd arrived at the venue and stepped out of his vehicle, he was sucker-punched by an unknown assailant. The anonymous attack occurred before Redd was set to take the stage at the Comedy Cellar.

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated for a face laceration before being released.

After five seasons on "SNL," Redd announced in September that he would not be returning to the NBC late-night show. He was best known for his impressions of notable figures, including Will Smith and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.