'SNL' alum Chris Redd attacked outside comedy club in New York City

"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd was taken to a hospital in New York City on Wednesday night after being punched in the face outside the Comedy Cellar.

A DCPI spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that police arrived to the MacDougal Street comedy club at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation found that Redd arrived at the venue, and when he stepped out of his vehicle, he was sucker-punched by an unknown assailant.

The spokesperson shared that the assailant fled before being identified.

Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated for a face laceration before being released.

After five seasons on "SNL," Redd announced in September he would not be returning to the NBC show. He was most well known for his impressions of notable figures, including Will Smith and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Rumors are swirling about what prompted the altercation, and Redd’s love life has been brought into the spotlight. The comedian is reportedly in a relationship with Christina Evangeline, who is the estranged wife of longtime "SNL" castmember Kenan Thompson.

There is no evidence that Thompson was involved in the attack against the fellow comic.

Reports surfaced in September that Redd and Evangeline began dating. Thompson and Evangeline split in April before filing for divorce in June. The couple married in 2011.