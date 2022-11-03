Expand / Collapse search
Saturday Night Live
'SNL' alum Chris Redd breaks silence on attack outside a comedy club in New York City

One week after Chris Redd was attacked, he said he was 'hit in the face with something metal'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd is speaking out a week after he was attacked outside a comedy club in New York City.

"This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd is heard saying in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of the "Last Laugh" podcast.

"I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone," he added.

The comedian shared that he does not believe it was a random mugging in the city but believes it was a targeted attack. Redd became alarmed once he saw the amount of blood gushing from his nose.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd is speaking out after he was attacked outside a comedy club in New York.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd is speaking out after he was attacked outside a comedy club in New York. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, confirmed to Fox News Digital that police arrived at the MacDougal Street comedy club at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The investigation found that when Redd arrived at the venue and stepped out of his vehicle, he was sucker-punched by an unknown assailant.

"The dude just hit me and ran off," Redd said during the podcast. "I fell down so fast. I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage."

Redd does not believe the assault was random but believes he was targeted.

Redd does not believe the assault was random but believes he was targeted. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated for a face laceration before being released.

"A fist don't normally do all of that at one time," Redd said. "So, it was safe to assume I was hit with something."

The anonymous attack occurred before Redd was set to take the stage at the Comedy Cellar. On the podcast, he said that he wanted to perform and explain the incident to his fans, but he needed medical attention.

"If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage," Redd said. "I was like, ‘I can't wait to talk about this s--t.' And I'm glad I waited, but that was my first thought."

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated and released.

Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated and released. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Redd said the attack sparked new jokes for his upcoming shows.

"I got some jokes, for sure," he said. "As many jokes as other people have, nobody has as many jokes about this as I do."

After five seasons on "SNL," Redd announced in September that he would not be returning to the NBC late-night show. He was most well known for his impressions of notable figures, including Will Smith and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

