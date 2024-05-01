Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider sues ‘Quiet on Set’ filmmakers for defamation

Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider is suing the filmmakers behind "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" for defamation.

Schneider alleges in his suit that the filmmakers falsely implied he had sexually abused children while working at Nickelodeon.

The suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, describes his depiction in the five-part docuseries as a "hit job."

"While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself," the filing obtained by Fox News Digital states.

"But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views — or put differently, money — Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that."

Warner Bros. Discovery, which distributed the series through Max under the ID Discovery brand, Sony Pictures Television and Maxine Productions, are all named in the suit.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Schneider said, "Recently the docuseries ‘Quiet on Set’ highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon, most of which happened decades ago during my early career as a producer, working on shows for Tollin/Robbins Productions. There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it.

"However, after seeing ‘Quiet on Set’ and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it. In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.

"I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators. I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight."

Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television and Maxine Productions did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Quiet on Set" premiered in March, covering the bulk of Schneider’s time at Nickelodeon. As a showrunner, he was alleged to have run a toxic workplace, discriminated against female writers on staff and made requests for massages from employees on set.

The most alarming claim from the documentary came from Drake Bell, who detailed sexual abuse allegations against Brian Peck, an actor and dialogue coach hired by Nickelodeon.

The lawsuit filed by Schneider’s legal team emphasizes the editing and graphics used in both the trailer and episodes, claiming they imply Schneider was also a child sexual abuser.

According to the court documents, "the voiceovers and graphics in ‘Quiet on Set’ and its trailer, juxtaposed or edited with the visual depictions, are purposefully and intentionally defamatory in that they falsely and repeatedly state or imply that Schneider is a child sexual abuser and committed crimes in this regard — and have been interpreted as such by countless average, ordinary or reasonable viewers."

It also notes that, in the trailer, Schneider "is not only the main focus — he is the sole focus," again implying he was responsible for criminal actions against children under his employ, when others like Peck and another convicted sexual abuser who worked at Nickelodeon, Jason Handy, are actually being discussed.

"Schneider was not complicit in Peck’s crimes, was unaware of Peck’s crimes until that information was made a matter of public record, and Schneider did not commit any such crimes himself. The only reason to include Schneider’s image in this context was to falsely equate Schneider with Peck; the viewer is left to infer that just as Peck was a child sexual abuser, so was Schneider," the filing states in one example.

Schneider is seeking "compensatory damages relating to past and future loss, past and future economic loss, damage to reputation, damages to business, lost revenues, other economic injury, and emotional distress," as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

He is also seeking "preliminary or permanent injunctive relief, including editing, taking down or removing all or a portion of the Trailer and/or ‘Quiet on Set.’"

Toward the end of the filing, Schneider’s legal team wrote, "Defendants have maintained a false narrative in order to obtain viewers, clicks, ratings or financial gain, or simply to be malicious and vindictive."