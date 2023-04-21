Former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell claims he learned about wife's divorce filing online

Drake Bell claims he was the last to know his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce April 20.

The former "Drake & Josh" star, who was reported missing last week in Florida, took to Twitter Friday to share that he learned of the news online.

"I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ...check out my new song," Bell wrote, before attaching a link to his new song, "Going Away."

According to People magazine, Von Schmeling cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce filing. She is requesting legal and physical custody of their child and spousal support.

DRAKE BELL IS ‘SAFE’ AFTER FORMER NICKELODEON STAR WAS REPORTED 'MISSING AND ENDANGERED'

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have a son.

The divorce announcement comes just a week after Bell was reported as a "missing and endangered" person in Florida.

Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was initially reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department in a Facebook post.

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported the actor was last seen driving his 2022 gray BMW in the area of Mainland High School before 9 p.m. April 12.

The department left an additional comment on the post saying, "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."

Hours later, Bell was found safe.

"At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the department commented on the post four hours later.

In a since deleted Tweet, the former child star joked about the missing person report.

"You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?" he wrote.

Bell has had a litany of run-ins with the law, including an arrest for driving under the influence in 2016.

He most recently pleaded guilty to two charges involving a minor in Ohio in 2021.

"The Fairly OddParents" star was charged with one count of felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in California. Additionally, he is forbidden to have any communication with the victim.

Once his probation is completed, a judge will review his sex offender status.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, Bell was accused of verbal and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt. She described the verbal abuse as "the worst" someone could "ever imagine."

The former Nickelodeon star denied her claims, saying he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.