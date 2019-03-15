‘Drake & Josh’ star Drake Bell reportedly hints at revival with former television brother Josh Peck

Drake Bell has suggested he and his former television brother Josh Peck are working on a new show, according to reports.

The two, both 32, starred as teens on Nickelodeon’s comedy series “Drake & Josh,” about two vastly different stepbrothers.

“We’re working on something,” Bell told People Thursday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea.”

He told the outlet the new show would be “way more creative” and “cooler” than just focusing on the brothers’ college lives.

Their original show, which ran from 2004-2007, showed the teens trying to survive high school and learning to get along.

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” Bell told People.

“He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”

Since “Drake & Josh” ended in 2007, Bell has done voice acting and starred in various short films. He also voiced Timmy Turner in three television movies of the Nickelodeon cartoon “Fairly Odd Parents.”

In 2015, Bell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California.