Former Disney star Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas for public intoxication, theft: police

Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso was arrested Saturday in Texas and booked on multiple charges, including public intoxication.

Musso, 32, was charged with five offenses, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

In a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital, the former "Hannah Montana" actor stood against a concrete wall wearing a white towel across his chest.

Musso starred as Oliver Oken on "Hannah Montana," and also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on "Phineas and Ferb."

The "Monster House" actor was also booked on a charge for theft under $100, expired registered/passenger car and failure to display a driver's license.

In addition, Musso was charged for violating a "promise to appear."

His bond amount set by a judge totaled more than $2,000. As of Sunday afternoon, records showed Musso had posted bond on all charges.