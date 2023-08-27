Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Former Disney star Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas for public intoxication, theft: police

'Hannah Montana' actor Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso was arrested Saturday in Texas and booked on multiple charges, including public intoxication.

Musso, 32, was charged with five offenses, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

In a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital, the former "Hannah Montana" actor stood against a concrete wall wearing a white towel across his chest.

Mitchel Musso mugshot and red carpet

Mitchel Musso, former Disney star, arrested in Texas Saturday night on public intoxication charges. (Rockwall Police Dept. / Getty Images)

Musso starred as Oliver Oken on "Hannah Montana," and also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on "Phineas and Ferb."

The "Monster House" actor was also booked on a charge for theft under $100, expired registered/passenger car and failure to display a driver's license.

In addition, Musso was charged for violating a "promise to appear."

Mitchel Musso wears all black on red carpet

Musso, a Texas native, was arrested on Saturday for theft under $100 (Jason Merritt)

Mitchel Musso and Miley Cyrus hold hands on Hannah Montana

Musso starred on more than 80 episodes of "Hannah Montana" with Miley Cyrus. (Joel Warren)

His bond amount set by a judge totaled more than $2,000. As of Sunday afternoon, records showed Musso had posted bond on all charges.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

