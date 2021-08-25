'Even Stevens' star Christy Carlson Romano admits she was 'salty' about Shia LaBeouf's success in Hollywood

Christy Carlson Romano admitted Shia LaBeouf’s success used to make her "salty," so much so that at one point she couldn’t bring herself to watch any of his movies.

"We went from seeing each other every day, to not seeing each other for years, to him being this huge star," the "Even Stevens" star said in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday. "For a while, I think the ghost of who Shia was and who he became was really frustrating for me."

Romano, who played LaBeouf’s on-screen sister on the show that ran from 2000 to 2003, conceded that his thriving acting career had left her "a bit salty."

"I felt a little jilted from the whole situation. I was like, ‘Here he is. Making a big ol’ splash in Hollywood and here I am, I chose to go to college and there’s consequences that come to that,’ but there was definitely an undercurrent of regret … [and] comparison," the Barnard grad said. "Sibling rivalry, if you will."

Over time, Romano, 37, said her bitterness mellowed and that they never stopped talking but just ended up going in "completely different pathways of life."

"To be honest, I don’t really know if we were ever really friends," she said, adding, "But we were co-workers. We had this sort of, very good on-screen chemistry. People assumed that we were, in real life, brother and sister."

Romano said they were an "instant comedic team" but added that despite working so well together, they were never very close.

"I didn’t know a lot of the backstories about where [he and his mom] were living at that time and how much hardship they’d seen … I just kick myself because I wish, if I had known anything about him, I could have been more patient," she said.

Romano recalled thinking how cool and confident LaBeouf, 35, was despite being younger than she and expressed how she had a lot of insecurities at the time.

"Being around him felt dangerous," she said. "He’s really cool, he’s wild. He’s crazy Shia."

But the Disney alum said there was animosity between them because she felt that he never appreciated how much she put into the job, noting that LaBeouf didn’t even thank her when he won an Emmy while she was sitting in the crowd.

"He thanked everybody at the table but he didn’t thank me, and I was hurt at the time because I felt like since day one, it was him and me," she said. "It was like our show. But because it was so life-or-death for him, it was his show and I was just around, ’cause I was a girl."

Romano felt that LaBeouf didn’t respect her or take her seriously as an actress, recalling one time that he had compared her to Reese Witherspoon, which made her upset.

"We were co-existing," she said, explaining that a lot of times, they would film separately and do their own storyline in the show.

"I didn’t see him a lot. He started to really have his own life," she said, adding, "The person that I knew, is not the same person now just based on all of this life experience that he’s had. And I’m not the same person that he knew."

Romano said that looking back, she regrets not giving him more time and energy and love "like a real sister," saying it makes her sad.

Still, she says that if she saw him today, there would be an "undeniable bond."

"When you grow up with somebody in that particular way, at that particular time in your life, you’re bonded together. You can’t help but want to see the person succeed," she said. "You can’t help but want to see them get the help that they need or the support that they need or whatever it is that they need."

As for if they’d ever talk to each other again, Romano said it’s a "complex answer."

"I have a very specific life," she said, noting that she is sober. She added that if she is going to invest time in a friendship, it needs to be with someone she can trust and someone who understands her and respects her on an equal level.

"I’m not sure how he ever felt about me, to be honest with you. He never really let me know," she said. "Sadly, I feel like there was a missed opportunity to bond."

But the actress still has so much love for the actor despite their differences.

"Shia, if you see this, know that I love you," she said. "I’m sorry that we didn’t connect more when we were kids and I really do hope that you are taking it one day at a time … Be well ’cause I’ll always love you."

Page Six has reached out to LaBeouf’s rep for comment.