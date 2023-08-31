Former Disney star Mitchel Musso denies public intoxication, theft charges after arrest

Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso denied his charges of theft and public intoxication after he was arrested Saturday in Texas.

Musso, 32, broke his silence as he was charged with five offenses stemming from an incident at a hotel after 7 p.m., according to the Rockwall Police Department.

"There was no theft, and I was not intoxicated," he claimed, according to People. "It's just been unfortunate, but it's a big misunderstanding."

The former "Hannah Montana" actor "appeared to be intoxicated" when he entered the hotel, "selected a bag of chips and began eating them," authorities said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment."

However, Musso shared a completely different story. The actor recalled entering the hotel only wearing shorts and no shirt since he had gone surfing, before getting into an argument with a staff member.

"This disgruntled employee, whose behavior was erratic, ripped the bag of potato chips out of my hand and started yelling at me about my attire," Musso claimed, and added that he offered to pay for the snacks. "He said, 'Get out or I'm going to call the police.' Ultimately, I said, 'Sure. Call the cops.'"

"You know, I grew up here. You know this is my hometown, right?"

Officers apprehended the Disney actor outside the hotel, and during an investigation, determined "Mr. Musso demonstrated signs of intoxication."

In a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital, Musso stood against a concrete wall wearing a white towel across his chest.

"A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department," authorities said.

"He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges listed above."

Despite his arrest, Musso continued to deny the charges and spoke out about the situation that unfolded.

"It's scary when you're surrounded by 30 cops," he added, according to the media outlet. "It's a scary position to be in. They brought me in. I had absolutely nothing to say to any of them, because I knew what was going on. They called me by my first name. They knew exactly who I was, because it's my hometown. People know me."

Authorities added, "Mr. Musso spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."

The "Monster House" actor was booked on a charge for theft under $100, expired registered/passenger car and failure to display a driver's license.

In addition, Musso was charged for violating a "promise to appear."

"Guess what they feed you in jail for free? Ruffles potato chips," he said, according to People. "I got my free potato chips."

Musso starred as Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus on "Hannah Montana" for five years, and also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on "Phineas and Ferb."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.