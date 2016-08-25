Former 'Days of Our Lives' star Kassie DePaiva reveals cancer diagnosis

Soap opera star Kasie DePaiva shared in a blog post that she has begun treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"I know that I have been quiet lately and I want to let you know what's been going on in my life," the actress wrote on her website. She revealed she was asked to reprise her role as Eve Donovan on "Days of Our Lives" but found out during the show's July hiatus that she had cancer.

"[I] have spent six of the last nine weeks in the hospital," she wrote adding that her treatment will continue for three more months.

"My prognosis is good...I consider this just a bump in the road. I have amazing prayer warriors, family, and friends that have been extremely supportive and life affirming throughout this."

The 55-year-old added that her faith and "Days of Our Lives" family are keeping her strong.

"I have a strong faith that strengthens me every step of the way. This has been a private matter but with Eve's return coming soon I felt it was time to let my loving fans know what's been going on. The 'Days' and '[One Life to Live]' family love runs deep. Although I'm unable to be 'camera ready' now... my goal is get back to stirring up trouble in Salem soon. Keep me in you thoughts and prayers."

DePaiva is best known for her role as Blair Cramer on "One Life to Live." She is married to her former "OLTL" co-star James DePaiva. They have one son.