ENTERTAINMENT

Former ‘Dancing’ pro Cheryl Burke says being ‘breadwinner’ in marriage with Matthew Lawrence didn’t work

Burke and the ‘Boy Meets World’ star finalized their divorce in 2022 after three years of marriage

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Cheryl Burke talks about 'Dancing with the Stars' helping her heal

Cheryl Burke talks about 'Dancing with the Stars' helping her heal

Cheryl Burke discusses her time on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and how the show helped her deal with hardships. 

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke learned some important lessons during her marriage to Matthew Lawrence.

During an appearance on the "Amy & T.J. Podcast" with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, Burke explained that she has been working on healing from past relationships.

Referring to Lawrence, she said, "I learned that you can't buy love."

"I tried to not, obviously. I didn't buy my ex-husband, but, like, I definitely would say I was the breadwinner," she said. "Like, I supported us, and I don't think it's black and white."

Cherly Burke and Matthew Lawrence posing together

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke said she was "the breadwinner" in her marriage to Matthew Lawrence, and it hurt their relationship. (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

CHERYL BURKE ADMITS TO 'SHOWMANCES' WITH 3 'DWTS' PARTNERS, NAMES 1: DANCING IS AN 'INTIMATE CONTACT SPORT'

Burke said it wasn’t a conscious decision, but she admitted, "I just thought the control, me being the person who controls … it's like — it made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."

The 39-year-old also noted she’s uncertain how to handle the issue in a potential future relationship. 

"As much as I say do I want someone who takes care of me, I just don’t know if I do," she said.

The professional dancer first met Lawrence in 2006 when Lawrence’s brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." They broke up in 2008 after dating for a year but reconnected in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 but divorced in 2022.

Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke

Burke and Lawrence married in 2019 and divorced in 2022. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

That same year, Burke also left "Dancing with the Stars" after 16 years on the show, earning two mirrorball trophies and six appearances in the finals. 

In October, Burke told Fox News Digital leaving the show was "the worst breakup I've ever been through."

On the "Amy & T.J. Podcast," she reiterated the sentiment when asked about her "two divorces" in 2022, saying leaving "DWTS" was "hands down" harder than ending her marriage.

Burke made it clear the divorce wasn’t easy either, but leaving the show was more difficult because "that was my identity."

Cherly Burke and Drew Lachey dancing

Burke joined "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and won two mirrorball trophies during her run, including one with Drew Lachey, pictured. (Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

CHERYL BURKE TALKS 'BREAKUP' WITH 'DANCING WITH THE STARS,' REHAB RUMORS, AND HER FUTURE ON TV

She added the show gave her a "voice."

"I never thought I could be my own independent woman back then," she said. "Ballroom is very much, it’s a partnership, and it’s always the men that are in control still. I know it sounds so old school, but that’s also the beauty of ballroom. The man leads, the woman follows, and you produce such beautiful art. 

"I’m not saying it happens for everyone, but for me, it was very much like that. So, for me, coming into my own and being able to stand on my own two feet, I credit ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with that. And I think because they’ve seen me through it all … it’s hard."

Burke now hosts a podcast looking back at the show, "Sex, Lies & Spray Tans."

As for her romantic life, the San Francisco-born star isn’t interested in dating now but has some idea of what she’s looking for.

"I want someone who wants to evolve, like, that wants to consistently and wants to, like, work on himself, be able to take accountability when needed," she said. "Because, like, you can blame all day long, but at the end of the day, you're stuck with you for the rest of your freaking life. You better like yourself."

cheryl burke poses

Burke said "Dancing with the Stars" helped give her a "voice." (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Burke also said she wants someone who is "supportive" and not overly confident but "worthy."

"Confidence is just, I believe, ego, like, comes from, like, the foundation of maybe a little ego," she said. "We all have one, right? But to really be OK with who he is, I think that foundation is so important. And communication."

Burke added a prospective partner must "smell good and look good," joking "that might seal the deal for me."

The podcaster is clear about what she doesn’t want.

Cheryl Burke posing

Burke said she isn't dating but would want someone "supportive." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for See Us Unite)

"Someone who blames people, someone who is super indecisive. If you can’t order dinner, I just can’t. And that was my first and last date that I was on since my divorce. Like he couldn’t order dinner," she joked.

Burke did not disclose when the date took place, but it was set up by a mutual friend of hers and her date.

A rep for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trending