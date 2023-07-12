Taylor Swift ducks as fans throw bracelets at pop star on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is the latest artist to have objects thrown at her.

Swift, who is currently on The Eras Tour, received some friendship bracelets from fans as she exited backstage at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in Kansas City.

The "Midnights" singer seemingly ducked as the bracelets were tossed her way from above and her security team could be seen telling people to stop as they tried to catch them.

Right before the bracelets were thrown, Swift could be seen in the video waving at fans shortly after finishing off her show with her hit song, "Karma," from her latest album.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fans online criticized the moment after it was shared on Twitter.

"the security guards were BLOCKING," one user wrote. "they deserve a raise."

"Seriously people need to stop throwing stuff. Idc if it's a friendship bracelet that weighs less than a pound. They act as though Taylor Swift is gonna pick it up off the floor and ask them to be besties on the spot. It's just very disrespectful."

"please stop throwing stuff at the artists," another user wrote. "if you are a real fan in your right mind, your priority is their safety and not get hurt. this should not be normalized."

One noted: "I just hope that someday this trend of throwing stuff at entertainers don't get them hurt."

Swift isn't the only star to have things thrown at her. Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande have all been hit with items thrown on stage during their performances.

Meanwhile, Adele recently gave fans an expletive-filled warning about throwing items at her.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele said while on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," the pop star warned.

Many began talking about the dangers of objects being thrown at artists after musician Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone while performing. The "Meant To Be" singer was hospitalized after the incident.

Days later, she shared photos of her injury to social media showcasing a cut near her eyebrow and a black eye. "I'm good," she assured fans.

When she returned to the stage to continue her tour, Rexha begged fans not to throw phones at her face.

"Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes, we f---ing are. Can we let people slow us down, Philly? No. Just no phones at my face tonight please, I beg of you. Thank you, Philly."

