'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa slams Joanna Gaines feud rumors

“Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa has taken to social media to shut down a report that alleged she was in a feud with fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines.

El Moussa took issue with a recent In Touch article that sported the headline “HGTV’s Joanna & Christina: It’s War.” Sources told the outlet that the “Flip” star is upset that Gaines is stealing her thunder after announcing a return to TV just one year after ending her immensely popular series “Fixer Upper.”

“What a load of Bulls---,” El Moussa wrote on Instagram in the caption to an image of the article. “I’ve never commented on a tabloid EVER (and have swallowed a load of s--- from these tabloids). #intouchmagazine this is disgusting.”

As previously reported, Gaines appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month where she and husband Chip revealed that they will be returning to TV by way of their own network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back,” Chip said at the time.

In Touch published its article alleging that El Moussa took issue with the couple’s exit from TV and seemingly immediate return. However, in her caption she notes that nothing could be further from the truth and that she is a big supporter of all things Joanna.

“I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs... #girlboss is my motto. Nothing but respect for @joannagaines,” she concluded.