'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines to remodel ‘fangirl’ Jennifer Lopez’s Malibu beach house: report

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is finally going to get her wish.

The “World of Dance” judge is teaming up with “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines to spruce up her Malibu beach pad, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lopez, 49, and the celebrity interior designer were recently seen casing the $6.6 million property from the beach as Gaines, 40, cradles her baby son Crew.

Lopez cozied up in an all-beige overcoat, turtleneck sweater and skirt as she ditched her nude high-heels and went barefoot in the sand, while Gaines sported navy blue Converse sneakers, blue jeans and a brown sweater.

Last month, Lopez revealed to Ellen DeGeneres her deep fascination with Gaines and her home renovation show. During her appearance on “Ellen,” Lopez also spilled the beans that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez personally made the call to Gaines to solicit her help with the remodel.

"We actually got a little fixer-upper next to the water and we were like, 'Oh we gotta fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work," Lopez told DeGeneres. "I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing."

"I didn't even know that, honestly, that Alex listens to me half the time," she joked. "And then, come our anniversary – he goes, 'I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house.' And I was like, 'OK, great.' And he opens up FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Ah! Oh! Are you kidding? Hi!'"

At the time, Lopez said Gaines didn’t fully commit to the entire project but said that she would help out as needed.

"She's like, 'I don't do things – but I will help you with this or that or whatever.' And I was like, 'Yes, just help me! Just a little bit! You don't even have to come out here. I know you have the baby. How's the baby?'" Lopez said of 9-month-old Crew. "It was amazing... That was an awesome moment."